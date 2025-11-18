SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Sadie Sink Officially Cast In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's MCU role just got even more intriguing, as it's been revealed today that the actress will reprise her role in Avengers: Secret Wars, or possibly Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2025 03:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: Deadline

Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role remains a mystery to us, but it seems her MCU future will extend beyond the web-slinger's next movie.

Deadline's Baz Bamigboye (a hugely reliable source of news) has revealed that the actress will star in Avengers: Secret Wars. There's some confusion about whether he was referring to Avengers: Doomsday, but as that's wrapped shooting, Secret Wars seems the more likely of the two.

However, with Avengers: Doomsday's reshoots set to take place next year, Sink may appear in that first. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open on July 31. There has been much speculation about the role Sink has in the Spidey film, and frankly, I do not know the answer, but I do know that she’ll join the cast of the next Avengers picture that shoots here in London later in 2026," Bamigboye writes.

This report doesn't reveal who Sink is playing in the MCU, but it could help put an end to theories that she's playing characters like Shathra and Rachel Cole-Alves. While the former has Multiversal ties on the page, she'd be a strange addition to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Instead, it's becoming increasingly hard to shake the feeling that the Stranger Things star is playing some variation of Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson (we'd guess that Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst's Variants of those characters are her parents). 

As for why she's been sent to Earth-616, it could be to keep an eye on Tom Holland's Peter, or perhaps to recruit him in the fight against Doctor Doom after her world fell to an Incursion. Remember, it's been reported recently that Maguire is returning for Avengers: Doomsday, so perhaps he's searching for his daughter?

We'd also be remiss not to mention those early rumours about Sink playing Jean Grey. 

Introduced in 1997's What If...? #105, May "Mayday" Parker is the first child of Peter and Mary Jane Parker in a future, alternate universe. When Spider-Man lost a leg during a horrific battle with the Green Goblin, he considered it a wake-up call and decided to retire and focus on being a husband and father.

Then, there's Anna-May Parker, Peter and MJ's daughter from Battleworld, who would grow up to become a superhero in her own right. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/18/2025, 3:54 AM
She is aunt may variant calling it.
Greengo
Greengo - 11/18/2025, 4:09 AM
Grif still here?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/18/2025, 4:57 AM
@Greengo - yes. He left a comment just the other day.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/18/2025, 4:11 AM
I'm guessing the role is gonna be similar to Ned's in Infinity War. It's probably nothing major, as I also expect the character not be anyone major either. Just a new ally.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/18/2025, 4:23 AM
I suspect Jean..... yesterday the rumors started up that Scott and Jean were cast and now this. Gotta start somewhere I guess
braunermegda
braunermegda - 11/18/2025, 4:31 AM
So she is "officially" cast because a "reliable source" told so or she's indeed confirmed by disney?
cubrn
cubrn - 11/18/2025, 4:37 AM
Im putting my chips in on the Mayday getting sent to this universe due to incursion theory
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/18/2025, 4:40 AM

I think it is Jean Grey.

I bet she doesn’t show up in Spidey BND until near the end or credits scene.

How great that would be.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/18/2025, 5:10 AM
@DocSpock - I agree. She probably stops Hulk's rampage
Timerider
Timerider - 11/18/2025, 4:41 AM
I guess you’ll have to wait and see. She’s in Avengers: Secret Wars, along with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man, oh, and the rest of them.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/18/2025, 4:55 AM
My guess is Gwen. They want to have Spider-Gwen in the near future.

