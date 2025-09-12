ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1 Finds The Dark Knight "Beating Up White Nationalists"

Absolute Batman Annual writer Daniel Warren Johnson has shared some story details for the upcoming DC Comics special, which will find the Dark Knight doing battle with white nationalists...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Though the character's redesign took a bit of getting used to, many DC Comics fans have come to embrace Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman since the series launched last October, and The Popverse has now shared some potentially inflammatory story details for writer-artist Daniel Warren Johnson's Absolute Batman Annual #1.

Set to hit shelves on October 29, the special will focus on the early says of Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting career, as he does battle with The Black Mask's crew, and a group of white nationalists.

During DC Comics' Gotham City panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Daniel Warren Johnson revealed some details about the annual. "I don't know, man, it's just Batman beating up white nationalists," he said when asked to share something about the story. "I'm not exactly a subtle storyteller... But I'm angry and it's coming out in these next 30 pages."

Absolute Batman reimagines the iconic DC hero as a 24-year-old blue-collar civil engineer, who operates as the vigilante known as Batman while utilizing his own self-designed armor and equipment. This brings the Dark Knight into conflict with a secret agent named Alfred Pennyworth. 

"The idea with Absolute was to really approach the whole universe with one ethos," Snyder told DC last year when the imprint launched. "The beauty of something like Black Label is that every creator comes in and can take whatever approach they want to make that character resonate with them at that moment. You have Daniel Warren Johnson coming in and doing post-apocalyptic stories, you can have Dan Jurgens and other people coming in and doing Batman in the 1930s. So, there isn’t a unifying sensibility to it, beyond that every story is really individuated.

For us, with the Absolute universe, the idea was to share a mission statement. And the mission statement was we want these characters to remain true to core, but they’re happening now. We want the challenge for creators who are coming on to the Absolute universe to really look at the hero and think, 'How can I make this hero more what they are?' if you pit them against the things in the world today? What things can you take away? What things can you adjust? What things can you give them? What things do you want to invert, to almost make them more heroic in the way that they’re heroic, if they’re up against things that are frightening to young people and to adults in today’s world? Batman was the template for that."

Check out the cover to Absolute Batman Annual #1 below.

"On sale October 29, 2025, Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 will feature stories about Absolute Batman written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren. The issue will have a main cover by Daniel Warren Johnson, with variant covers by Nick Dragotta, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren (1:25).

How did Bruce acquire his Batmobile? What happened when Black Mask’s crew tangled with the Bat in those first few days? DC’s Absolute Batman 2025 Annual delivers insight into the raw, formative chaos from Absolute Batman’s earliest days.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/12/2025, 8:41 AM
I'm sure some will find a way to be upset about this

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/12/2025, 9:38 AM
@Wahhvacado - Sure, and I’ll explain why. There are berry few actual “White Nationalists” and this is yet another propaganda agenda push by DC. A couple of days after we see more political violence from the Left they push this propaganda. Of course, no one really supports white nationalists. There’s POS just like radical Leftists. But unlike radical Leftists they are rare.
More realistic would be Batman fighting MS 13 gang bangers (like the ones doing violent armed scooter robberies in NYC) or maybe show an actual inner city gang member once in a while (they’re not white supremacists). It’s the agenda push that we hate and those who are critical thinkers see right through it
AC1
AC1 - 9/12/2025, 8:43 AM
In before you know who starts complaining in the comments section about how personally offensive he finds this 👀😂
AC1
AC1 - 9/12/2025, 8:44 AM
@AC1 - and when I say "you know who" it's because I can't remember the guy's username, not because I'm being cryptic
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/12/2025, 8:46 AM
Don’t see anyone who be upset by this unless support what villians stand for
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/12/2025, 8:48 AM
and they call absolute Wonder Woman hench
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/12/2025, 8:57 AM
BASED BATMAN
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/12/2025, 8:57 AM
Why not have him beat up zionists since they're, you know, carrying out a genocide with the most technological and powerful military support in the world?

What's that? Not an approved target by your editor/publisher?

You don't say...
Radders
Radders - 9/12/2025, 9:01 AM
@Pictilli - You do know a Zionist is a person that believes Israel should exist and almost all Jews believe that - so are you saying Batman should beat up Jews?
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 9/12/2025, 9:09 AM
@Radders - The ones that are Zionists sure.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/12/2025, 9:21 AM
@Radders - a white nationalist is someone who believes that whites should be allowed to exist and have their own nationhood, which is something most white people think is reasonable.

If it's okay to beat them up, why isn't it ok to beat up zionists? Zionists are carrying out a genocide with the full support of the jewish zionist state and the backing of the most powerful nation in the world and its high tech military arsenal, not white nationalists. White nationalists are a non entity relegated to a few internet forums. If you're a superhero, why always punch down? Why not go after actual POWERFUL evil groups?

Why don't the writers, editors, and publishers allow this if they have such a conscience over political issues? 🤔
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 9/12/2025, 9:34 AM
@Pictilli - Are you actually confused by the definition of a white nationalist or are you actively attempting to bend reality to fit your own narrative? I know with you MAGA-types, it’s hard to tell if you lean more towards reduced intellectual abilities or actually have evil in your hearts..

A white nationalist is someone who believes that white people should maintain political, social, and economic DOMINANCE, and that nations or societies should be defined primarily by white identity.

Please stop speaking for all whites. Your bs makes the rest of us look bad.
Radders
Radders - 9/12/2025, 8:58 AM
Superhero fighting White Nationists...how original - isn't that the default these days?

Have to say as well, the quote is self contradictory nonsense. Besides, whilst White Nationalists are scum, but are they really "things that are frightening to young people and to adults in today’s world"
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/12/2025, 9:09 AM
@Radders - yeah I guess if you are a white person white nationalism isn’t a scary thing to you
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 9/12/2025, 9:11 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - It’s so funny when you can tell that someone’s default for “people” is actually just “other white people”
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/12/2025, 9:27 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - like what ? I’ll give benefit of the doubt a little but Lol it’s such a weird societal thing but also explains why weirdos get into such a tizzy when they change a race or make a story with a non white character , white people aren’t the default of the world
MR
MR - 9/12/2025, 8:59 AM
Yeah Abs Bats! Kick them honkies butts! Can one say “honkies” around here?
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 9/12/2025, 9:37 AM
@MR - *honkeys’
Pampero
Pampero - 9/12/2025, 9:12 AM
White supremacists again? Boring. How about, for once, the villains are Black killers, like the one who recently murdered the Ukrainian refugee on the train.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/12/2025, 9:23 AM
@Pampero - no, there are way too many statistics that back that up.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/12/2025, 9:23 AM
@Pampero - media is trying Tom find his baby picture to use for his image when they talk about this story while pretending the woman was an OnlyFans actress
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 9/12/2025, 9:38 AM
@Ryguy88 - So is your mom?

