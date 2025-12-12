RUMOR: Brad Pitt Eyed For Mysterious Villain Role In THE BATMAN - PART II

Casting is now underway for The Batman - Part II ahead of the movie officially commencing production early next year. Last week, we learned that none other than Scarlett Johansson is in final talks for an undisclosed role, and this was followed by a rumor that Matt Reeves might be planning to add another A-lister to the ensemble.

We already alluded to this in our coverage of the above rumor, but several scoopers are claiming that Brad Pitt is being eyed for a mysterious villain role in the movie.

Pitt's name was brought up by Jeff Sneider during this week's episode of The Hot Mic, though he stressed that this wasn't his rumor as he hadn't been able to verify it. Whether there's any truth to it or not, Pitt's potential involvement in the long-awaited sequel is something we've been hearing from other sources. This doesn't make it any more credible, but Pitt has a very good relationship with Warner Bros. and has produced several projects with Robert Pattinson, so there might just be something to this.

As for the character Pitt could play, there's already speculation that it might be either Harvey Dent or Tommy Elliot, aka Hush.

Johansson's role is still under wraps, but based on what we do know, there's a good chance she'll play a version of Andrea Beaumont, aka The Phantasm.

Reeves has previously dropped a few hints about the villain Batman will be facing off against in the movie, describing the mysterious antagonist as someone who has "never really been done in a movie before." There's a good chance he was referring to Johansson's character here, however.

“Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview.

In addition to The Penguin star Colin Farrell and several others (presumably more than 5 people at this stage), Pattinson has read the script - which was delivered to him in a highly secure envelope that required a separate code to open - and was said to be very happy with the story, which will seemingly take the iconic DC Comics hero in a direction we have not seen before.“

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.