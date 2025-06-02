CLAYFACE: These Four Actors Are Reportedly Testing For The Title Role In James Watkins' DCU Movie

According to a new rumor, a shortlist of four actors are in the running to play the title role in Speak No Evil director James Watkins' Clayface movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

Four actors are now said to be in the running to play the title role (Basil Karlo, presumably) in Speak No Evil director James Watkins' solo Clayface movie for DC Studios.

According to MTTSH, George MacKay (1917, The Beast), Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jack O'Connell (Sinners, Starred Up) and Leo Woodall (One Day, The White Lotus) are all testing for the part, with "one of them expected to land it."

We'll have to treat this as a rumor for now, but if there's anything to it, expect to trades to confirm soon.

Watkins reportedly landed the gig after an extensive search, and met with DC co-CEO James Gunn back in February for a final presentation before officially being offered the project.

"Sources say the film is budgeted at $40 million and is a Hollywood horror tale centering on a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant, only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay."

Gunn will produce alongside Peter Dafran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Based on previous comments from Gunn, the movie will be set in the DCU, as opposed to Reeves' "BatVerse."

"Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".

Clayface is looking to shoot in a variety of locales, including Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta.

What do you make of this rumor? Which of these four actors would you most like to see play Clayface? Drop us a comment down below.

BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 6/2/2025, 7:21 PM
It'll be George Mackay.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/2/2025, 8:03 PM
Clayface, huh?

Erin Moriarty?

Megan Fox?

Mickey Rourke?

Demi Lovato?

Kate Beckinsale?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 8:07 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - biggest clayface of all right here…

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 8:11 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - like seriously look at the lumps, nodules and boluses of clay shifting around in that sloppy sack of orange crepe skin…
Negaduck
Negaduck - 6/2/2025, 7:25 PM
not first
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/2/2025, 7:26 PM
Jack O’Connell would be a huge W
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/2/2025, 7:26 PM
He would have been a great Wolverine in another life too ngl
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/2/2025, 7:47 PM
@tmp3 - you don't think he still could?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/2/2025, 7:27 PM
Love jack. But hope he gets a hero role in this universe
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/2/2025, 7:29 PM
I'm [frick]ing rooting for Jack.

Just looking at him in this [frick]ing photo, he just looks like an actor who will do some dumb shit like inject himself with some bollocka to be [frick]ing relevant.

For [frick]s sake
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/2/2025, 7:34 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Watch your fuсking language!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/2/2025, 7:48 PM
@Lisa89 - My [frick]ing apologies🙏
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/2/2025, 7:31 PM
Jack would get me pretty interested in this again.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/2/2025, 7:37 PM
Strange slate of films out of the gate to launch the DCU. Superman is the only one that makes any sense to me. I’m a huge DC fan, but I have zero desire to watch Creature Commandos, Supergirl or Clayface. If Superman is a hit it seems like Batman is the next logical step if you’re building a universe and want to put asses in the seats. Follow that with Wonder Woman, Flash, etc. Follow up with Superman sequel. All hinting at a big bad that leads to the formation of the Justice League.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 7:41 PM
Interesting , I wouldn’t have expected any of these actors tbh but I do think most could pull it off (not sure about Leo Woodall since I haven’t seen him in anything)…

If it’s true that one of these four actors will get the role , my pick would be Jack O Connell though Tom Blyth and George McKay could be nice runner ups imo.

Given the age range of the actors from late 20’s to early-mid 30’s , I wouldn’t be surprised if this version is about a struggling actor or up & comer who probably gets his breakout role in his mind but goes too far which could be interesting to see.
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2025, 7:42 PM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/2/2025, 7:43 PM
George Mackay or Jack O connel would be ideal
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/2/2025, 7:44 PM
George MacKay or Jack O'Connell would be cool.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/2/2025, 7:45 PM
It doesn't make sense to cast a younger actor for Basil Karlo. He should be an older, aging actor who is desperate to a last grab at fame, hence his desperation in taking a dubious substance that changes him beyond his expectations.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/2/2025, 7:45 PM
I like Clayface and all, but this movie feels like a mistake.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/2/2025, 7:53 PM
@CorndogBurglar -
I like Clayface and all, but this movie doesn't feel like a mistake.

Nolanite out
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/2/2025, 7:51 PM

Blah blah blah, a Batman villain gets a movie when these geniuses still can't figure out Batman.

IDIOTS!

No Batman, No peace!
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2025, 8:06 PM
@DocSpock - Clayface is to Batman what Split is to the Unbreakable universe.

At the end of the film, I want Clayface to enter Arkham. I want his destination to be the underground levels of the Asylum, where sunlight never reaches and nightmarish monsters are imprisoned. For example, we could see Man-Bat and Croc.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 7:56 PM
Off topic:
@JoshWilding
@RorMachine

Matt Shakman talks Jonathan Hickman’s specific influence on Fantastic Four:First Steps.

https://variety.com/2025/film/news/fantastic-four-matt-shakman-marvel-comics-inspiration-1236415871/
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2025, 8:09 PM
George MacKay is my choice. He was great in 1917
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/2/2025, 8:09 PM
Sounds like the Male version of The Substance. Hope its a bit more nuanced then that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 8:16 PM
@BlackStar25 - not sure if that that synopsis is entirely accurate

The writer has said that he was inspired by the Batman the Animated series “Feat of Clay” which has the more or less the exact same premise so it could be that or perhaps somewhat different
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/2/2025, 8:18 PM
Dang, Bruce Campbell would've been perfect for this.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/2/2025, 8:19 PM
I could also see any of these guys as Hush if he is in the Batman part 2.
User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2025, 8:23 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Not just anyone. Jack O'Connell is Hush.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2025, 8:26 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I could perhaps see that too for the most part

My pick would be either Dan Stevens or Ben Barnes

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2025, 8:30 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I can also imagine Ebon Moss Bachrach as Bullock in the Bat-Reeves universe. He could be an insider in the Penguin gang, trying to dismantle it from within.
User Comment Image
I can imagine Ebon as a tough police detective who infiltrates the mob, posing as a thug.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/2/2025, 8:34 PM
Sinners is fantastic, wouldn't be a bad choice.

