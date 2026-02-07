DC Studios Delays CLAYFACE Release Date Amid Warner Bros. Slate Shakeup

Warner Bros. Pictures has made some changes to its Fall 2026 release schedule, and that means DC Studios' Clayface is now coming a little later than expected.

The movie is shifting from September 11 to October 23, a delay of six weeks. It's unclear what the reason for the move is, but this will give DC Studios a little more post-production time for a project that's likely to utilise many special effects for the title character's grotesque transformation.

Clayface had been slated to go head-to-head with the latest adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. Now, it's being slotted into the vacant slot left by Remain, which has moved to 2027. This brings filmmaker James Watkins' R-rated DC Comics adaptation closer to Halloween, potentially allowing DC Studios to market it as a full-blown horror.

However, that's a busy time of year, and it'll be facing off with Jordan Peele's next movie (currently untitled) and the Rosamund Pike-led Wife and Dog.

The Practical Magic sequel, starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, is taking Clayface's place on September 11. Interestingly, this change moves Clayface away from Avengers: Endgame, which returns to theaters on September 23.

Clayface was an unexpected addition to DC Studios' "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. However, with Swamp Thing going nowhere fast, it certainly manages to make good with the "Monsters" part of the DCU's opening salvo.

Despite rumblings that Clayface was originally meant to be set in Matt Reeves' Batverse, it will be a DCU story and the first time we get to explore this version of Gotham City in live-action.

"I'm really enjoying working on the movie. It's a tremendous collection of people making it," Max Minghella told us last year. "James Watkins is directing it. I've been a fan of his forever. He did a film called Eden Lake, and that was a movie that really affected me for quite a while when I first saw it."

"Hossein Amini is doing a pass on the script, who I actually produced a movie with and directed many years ago. We have a very personal connection," the actor continued. "Rob Hardy is shooting it, and he's an extraordinary cinematographer who I've long admired. To get to play with these amazing people in the world of Gotham is very fun. I'm really enjoying it, and I hope people will like it when it comes out."

We also spoke with Eddie Marsan, who said, "James is a wonderful director, and I think Tom is an incredible actor. You're going to see an amazing performance."

Midnight Mass, The Life of Chuck, and Carrie filmmaker Mike Flanagan wrote a first pass of Clayface for DC Studios before unexpectedly handing over his passion project to writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins.

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.