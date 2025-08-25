Darren Aronofsky Says His Unmade, R-Rated BATMAN Movie "Wasn't Gonna Be Selling Batmobile [Toys]"

Darren Aronofsky Says His Unmade, R-Rated BATMAN Movie &quot;Wasn't Gonna Be Selling Batmobile [Toys]&quot;

Darren Aronofsky has commented on the much-discussed Batman

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 25, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Before Christopher Nolan washed the bad taste left by Batman and Robin away with Batman Begins, Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan) was attached to helm a much darker, R-rated take on the iconic DC Comics hero.

The script, which Aronofsky co-wrote with Frank Miller, was inspired by Miller's Batman: Year One, but it would have taken some significant liberties with established Batman lore, with Bruce Wayne ending up homeless after his parents' murder, Alfred reimagined as an auto-repair shop owner named "Little Al," and more.

While speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Aronofsky explained that the movie he really wanted to make was The Fountain, but he figured the Batman project would give him enough clout with the studio to get the film into production.

"It was really kind of down and dirty, duct-tape type of movie," the filmmaker says of the unmade Batman movie. "It wasn't gonna be selling Batmobile [toys]... It was rated R."

Aronofsky also confirms that he was interested in bringing Joaquin Phoenix (Joker, Eddington) on board to play the Caped Crusader, but the studio was dead set on Freddie Prinze Junior (I Know What You Did Last Summer).

"I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're making two different films here.' That's a true story," Aronofsky told Empire in a 2020 interview. "It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a way different type of take than they ended up making. It was an amazing thing because I was a big fan of [Miller's] graphic novel work, so just getting to meet him was exciting back then."

"The Batman that was out before me was Batman & Robin, the famous one with the nipples on the Batsuit, so I was really trying to undermine that, and reinvent it," he added. "That's where my head went."

Though Aronofsky's Batman would no doubt have found an audience, it's difficult to imagine it having mass appeal. Most fans would tend to agree that this character should be dark - but this might have been pushing it a little!

Would have liked to see Aronofsky and Miller's Batman brought to life? Or are you glad that Nolan was the one who ultimately took charge of Warner Bros.' reinvention of the hero? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The full interview is well worth a watch, as Aronofsky also touches on several other superhero projects he was attached to, including Watchmen.

RUMOR: The BATMAN-Adjacent Script Zach Cregger Hopes To Pitch To DC Studios Is A JOKER & HARLEY QUINN Movie
Related:

RUMOR: The BATMAN-Adjacent Script Zach Cregger Hopes To Pitch To DC Studios Is A JOKER & HARLEY QUINN Movie
BATMAN BEYOND Voice Actor Confirms He Will Not Reprise The Role Of Terry McGinnis Anytime Soon
Recommended For You:

BATMAN BEYOND Voice Actor Confirms He Will Not Reprise The Role Of Terry McGinnis Anytime Soon

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/25/2025, 11:36 AM
I'm all for a rated R Bats. If you push the realism of it, no way that world would be a safe PG-13.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/25/2025, 11:36 AM
ew
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/25/2025, 11:37 AM
Hobo Batman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2025, 11:45 AM
Honestly I’m at this point in my fandom where I’m all for different takes & such on these characters even if ultimately they may or may not end up working for me so I would still be down for this…

Granted , i highly doubt it happens now but could have been a cool “Elseworlds” take on Batman and his world (granted , all these projects are essentially that but you know what i mean).

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 11:47 AM
I doubt Affleckman was selling toys either. Ever since the Batman Returns debacle they're very hesitant to do the same
Sinner
Sinner - 8/25/2025, 11:51 AM
Dodged a whole bullet. This would’ve been Batman’s Fant4stic
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/25/2025, 11:56 AM
Obviously what Nolan gave us was great, but this different take does sound at least somewhat appealing.

That said, I’m over grounded takes. I want a version of Batman that leans into the comics. Give me a version that as closely as possible resembles BTAS and JL and JLU.

Thats the version that’s been missing all these years.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/25/2025, 11:59 AM
Back in the day, I read they planned to 'keep it real' (+ low budget) by having stuntmen dressed as Batman, riding around in the back of a windowless van. They'd visit scuzzy neighbourhoods, back alleys (without a film permit), then have a 'Batman' jump out, and shoot him running in the streets at night.

I wonder how many 'Batmen' they would have got thru?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/25/2025, 12:05 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - There are neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Harlem where Bat’s would not last long, but I’d still love to see that play out
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/25/2025, 12:04 PM
I’d watch this film, but Bruce has to get his fortune back by the end and transition into Billionaire playboy
amesjazz
amesjazz - 8/25/2025, 12:23 PM
I would've liked to see it. I enjoy all the different iterations of these characters. They don't always have to be the same.
RolandD
RolandD - 8/25/2025, 12:40 PM
Much like the various iterations of Superman movies that almost came out in the 90s, it would have been interesting, it sounds like we dodged a bullet because this would not be the true Batman. I think those Superman movies would’ve been even worse but still I’m glad that Nolan is the one that brought him back to the screen again
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/25/2025, 12:45 PM
I remember reading this script, forever ago. I think it was a smart decision to make Batman Begins, instead. I'm all for different takes on characters, But I don't think this would have been well received. Maybe it would've found a niche audience, or become a cult film, years later, but a lot of Batman fans would have been as furious (despite the love for the source material)and the general Audience would have hated it. All deference to Aronofsky (I can't wait to see "Caught Stealing") and Miller, but this was a big swing and a miss. The trilogy we got in it's place was far more satisfying.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder