BATMAN: James Gunn Reveals The "Most Requested Thing" For The DCU's Dark Knight

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed what fans request most for the next big-screen incarnation of Batman, who - as far as we know - will debut in The Brave and The Bold...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2025 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Superman director ad DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed what fans tend to request most for the DCU's Batman, who is still expected to debut in The Brave and The Bold movie.

Gunn was asked if the "most requested thing" for the new Dark Knight was the white eyes (lenses to obscure the eyes when wearing the cowl) on social media, and responded that it's actually the blue and grey costume, then the "yellow around the bat," and then the white eyes.

"The most requested thing would be the blue and grey. Then the yellow around the bat. And THEN the white eyes. But all of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him."

We have seen quite a few different Bat-suits on the big screen over the years, and while some have taken inspiration from Batman's classic look (Ben Affleck's DCEU Dark Knight arguably came closest to the design, if not the color scheme) from the comics, we haven't seen the blue and grey costume in live-action since the Adam West TV series back in the '60s. 

While a lot of fans feel this outfit would look a little too cartoonish, others believe it could work, especially in the less grounded, more comic book-friendly DCU that was established in Superman.

Is there a chance the DCU's new Caped Crusader will don the blue and grey?

Gunn was asked about the costume during an interview with CBR earlier this year, and while he did seem open to the idea, it doesn't sound like the new Bat-suit is something he's given much consideration to yet - which isn't exactly surprising when they still haven't even cast the role.

We'd say Gunn is a big enough fan to at least give the blue and grey suit some thought, and there's a decent chance he will move away from the armoured, militarized look of some previous costumes at the very least.

It's probably going to be quite a while before we find out for sure, but let us know what you think about the prospect of the DCU;s Batman wearing the blue and grey suit in the comments.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of The Brave and the Bold when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

We have heard conflicting reports about whether The Flash director Andy Muschietti is still attached to helm The Brave and The Bold, and Gunn has since admitted that the movie have "changed" fairly significantly since the above announcement.

There's been speculation that the new Batman could be introduced sooner, possibly even in 2027's Man of Tomorrow (we'd say this is highly unlikely).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/1/2025, 3:13 PM
Oh, he will definitely do it…
poorly.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/1/2025, 3:21 PM
@Lisa89 - never go full Superfriends
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/1/2025, 3:32 PM
@ProfessorWhy -

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/1/2025, 3:41 PM
@ProfessorWhy -

User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/1/2025, 3:16 PM
Blue will never look good on screen.
Battinson
Battinson - 12/1/2025, 3:23 PM
@TheyDont - thats a sad truth unfortunately. Whoever designed Batflecks suit for The Flash needs to be beaten with a Frank Miller graphic novel😂
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 12/1/2025, 3:42 PM
@TheyDont - Looked good with Captain America
Battinson
Battinson - 12/1/2025, 3:22 PM
Im good on the blue and gray, I just want the long pointy ears and white eyes. I hate the short ears. If Batflecks suit had the long ears it would've been more perfect than it already was
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 12/1/2025, 3:23 PM
I can already tell from his comments and the slight dismissal of what fans want over what HE wants that he's gonna screw Batman up. He already turned Supes into a weenie. His Batman will probably try to be funny and have emotions or some s*#*.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/1/2025, 3:28 PM
@Linux1172 - What's funny is that you're probably a 40 year old man whining about superhero costume colors.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 3:23 PM
User Comment Image

It can work.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 3:31 PM
User Comment Image

And so can this.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 12/1/2025, 3:36 PM
@InfinitePunches - ears are too long
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 3:44 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - User Comment Image
bcom
bcom - 12/1/2025, 3:26 PM
I'm definitely open to a grey & blue batsuit, but I'm not really sure it would work in a live action movie. It worked well for the 60's show due to the campy nature, but if we're taking the character seriously, I don't know if you could sell the fear aspect properly with him being in a lightish blue/grey suit. Then again, that also comes down to the portrayal of the character.

I'm kinda thinking they'll go with a grey/black suit similar in colour tone to the BvS suit.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 12/1/2025, 3:35 PM
I'd much rather have a black and grey suit akin to the fan film 'Dead End' or that recent cosplayer article. With ears that are at least finger length. White eyes would be a bonus.
The suit doesn't need to be bulky or armoured, just explain it as high tech flexible kevlar or impact absorbing type material as Bruce is mega rich with access to cutting edge R&D.
Batman should be Ritchson level jacked though.
kseven
kseven - 12/1/2025, 3:36 PM
Do charcoal gray and navy blue where the suit will still look dark in the right light yet have bits of color to it in certain lighting.

Keaton's Batman suit and Clooney's Batman suit had a blue sheen to it at times...Clooney's also looked gray at times too...

https://i.ebayimg.com/00/s/MTYwMFgxMDgy/z/tuoAAOSwN-1j8tZl/$_57.JPG

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It could work.

Gunn is right tho, as the look of the Schumacher films was never the problem. The writing and who plays him will be important, however, one can't pretend that the look won't be important. Batman is a visual character who has existed in a visual medium, colorful comic books, and films are also visual, so yes, the look does matter too.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/1/2025, 3:36 PM
Get ready for some bullshit. The CW prepared us for this moment.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 3:49 PM
@Matchesz - Ah, yes. The CW. Well-known, for their overly comic book-y, colorful costumes.
Minghagz
Minghagz - 12/1/2025, 3:51 PM
Hopefully WB gets purchased soon

