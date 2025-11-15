Matt Reeves Reportedly Wanted Oscar Isaac For THE BATMAN - Could He Be A Part Of The Sequel?

Could we see Oscar Isaac in The Batman - Part II?

On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said he'd heard that director Matt Reeves wanted the Moon Knight star for a role in the first film (we're not sure which character), but they couldn't work it out for whatever reason. Though he makes it clear that he is only speculating, Sneider wouldn't be surprised if Isaac showed up in the long-awaited sequel.

If Reeves tried to get Isaac on board the first time around, we could definitely see him reaching out to gauge interest, and it's also worth noting that the actor has a long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. As for which character Isaac could play, he is already a popular fan-pick for Harvey Dent, and we could also picture him as Hush.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Reeves did recently drop a few hints about the villain Batman will be facing off against in the movie, describing the mysterious antagonist as someone who has "never really been done in a movie before." The most popular theory seems to be Tommy Elliot, but there are a number of characters who could fit the bill.

Reeves has also confirmed that production is scheduled to get underway early next year.

“We’re beginning. We’re staffing up. We’re starting to get our crew back together. We’re getting ready. We’re basically entering [pre-production]. We’ll be making the movie in the spring... super excited,” he told THR.

“Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised.”

In addition to The Penguin star Colin Farrell and several others (presumably more than 5 people at this stage), Robert Pattinson has read the script - which was delivered to him in a highly secure envelope that required a separate code to open - and was said to be very happy with the story, which will seemingly take the iconic DC Comics hero in a direction we have not seen before. “

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging,” Reeves added.

Keeping in mind that we have no idea if Isaac is actually on Reeves' radar for The Batman - Part II, do you think he'd be a good fit for any particular hero or villain? Drop us a comment down below.