THE BATMAN PART II: 5 Most Likely Characters Scarlett Johansson Could Be Playing In Matt Reeves' Sequel

The Batman 2 is finally taking shape, with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the first major casting addition. We don't know who she's playing, but various reports point to her being a love interest, villain, or perhaps even both.

Some fans have mixed feelings about the MCU veteran joining the DC Universe, but it's a huge get on filmmaker Matt Reeves' part, and we have to believe he has big plans for the actress.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the most likely possibilities for Johansson's role in The Batman sequel. From characters who fall into either the love interest or villain category to those that could even be both, we think she'd be a perfect match for any of those listed below.

5. Silver St. Cloud

Created by Steve Englehart and Walt Simonson, Silver St. Cloud first appeared in Detective Comics #470 in 1977. A Gotham City socialite, she became romantically involved with Bruce Wayne and eventually deduced that he and Batman were the same person.

Eventually, realising that being in the Dark Knight's proximity was putting her in danger, Silver left Gotham City. She returned years later as a doctor running a charity clinic and remains one of Batman's most popular love interests.

Would this be a role that Johansson could sink her teeth into as an actress? If The Batman Part II follows the comics and explores Silver's feelings about Bruce spending his nights as Batman, that could make for an interesting dynamic we haven't necessarily seen on screen before.

