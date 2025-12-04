THE BATMAN PART II: 5 Most Likely Characters Scarlett Johansson Could Be Playing In Matt Reeves' Sequel

Following reports that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is in final talks to appear in The Batman 2, we're taking a closer look at some of the most likely possibilities for who she could be playing.

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2025 12:12 PM EST
The Batman 2 is finally taking shape, with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the first major casting addition. We don't know who she's playing, but various reports point to her being a love interest, villain, or perhaps even both.

Some fans have mixed feelings about the MCU veteran joining the DC Universe, but it's a huge get on filmmaker Matt Reeves' part, and we have to believe he has big plans for the actress.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the most likely possibilities for Johansson's role in The Batman sequel. From characters who fall into either the love interest or villain category to those that could even be both, we think she'd be a perfect match for any of those listed below. 

5. Silver St. Cloud

Created by Steve Englehart and Walt Simonson, Silver St. Cloud first appeared in Detective Comics #470 in 1977. A Gotham City socialite, she became romantically involved with Bruce Wayne and eventually deduced that he and Batman were the same person.

Eventually, realising that being in the Dark Knight's proximity was putting her in danger, Silver left Gotham City. She returned years later as a doctor running a charity clinic and remains one of Batman's most popular love interests.

Would this be a role that Johansson could sink her teeth into as an actress? If The Batman Part II follows the comics and explores Silver's feelings about Bruce spending his nights as Batman, that could make for an interesting dynamic we haven't necessarily seen on screen before.
 

4. Gilda Dent

Gilda Dent has been around since the 1940s and was introduced by Bob Kane and Bill Finger as the wife of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent. However, it was in the pages of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's The Long Halloween that this character got really interesting.

Revealed as the Holiday Killer—she killed mobsters in the hope of lightening her husband's workload—Gilda vanished from Gotham. However, she remained at the forefront of Two-Face's twisted mind as he attempted to "protect" Gotham City. 

If Reeves plans to adapt this storyline, Two-Face and Gilda are a must. The filmmaker would need to work hard to ensure this doesn't feel like a retread of the villain's story in The Dark Knight, but we'd bet on Johansson making Gilda a rich, complex antagonist.
 

3. Poison Ivy

Can a character like Poison Ivy work in a world as grounded as the Batverse? While her skimpy costume and ability to use plants like a weapon would no doubt fall by the wayside, Ivy can be portrayed as a killer who uses her expertise in botany to torment Gotham as an ecoterrorist.

In terms of how the character could fit the requirements of love interest and villain, look no further than Batman: The Long Halloween, where she controlled Bruce's mind and compelled him to do her bidding. If Reeves can make that work, then it would be a blast.

Johansson certainly looks the part and has the talents required to ground Poison Ivy in reality, all while making her a compelling antagonist. One scooper says Ivy isn't in the mix, but she's a fan-favourite choice for many. 
 

2. Phantasm

Debuting in 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm movie, Andrea Beaumont was Bruce Wayne's fiancée before he became Gotham City's Caped Crusader. She returns home after years abroad, but is secretly operating as the masked Phantasm.

A scythe-wielding, smoke-cloaked killer targeting the mobsters responsible for her father Carl Beaumont’s death, Phantasm looks and sounds like a man, so the reveal that it's Andrea under the mask comes as a huge shock. 

Phantasm's story ends with a confrontation with The Joker, giving Reeves the perfect opportunity to put the spotlight on Barry Keoghan's Clown Prince of Crime. This would be an awesome role for Johansson, though we wouldn't be shocked if Andrea's story is combined with...
 

1. Hush

Many fans remain convinced that Hush will be The Batman 2's big bad, especially as several Easter Eggs referenced the Elliot family in The Batman. Gender-swapping Tommy would be controversial, but with Johansson playing her, we don't hate the idea.

As a reminder, Tommy was a childhood friend of Bruce's. When Thomas Wayne saved his mother's life—after an accident orchestrated by Tommy to kill his parents—his resentment eventually led him, as an adult, to try and destroy Bruce and Batman's worlds.

Honestly, we still think Johansson will be a combination of Phantasm and Hush. That will help maintain the element of surprise with fans who'll believe they know where this story is headed, and it gives the actress plenty of fascinating material to be inspired by from the comics. 
 

Related:

Recommended For You:

ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/4/2025, 12:07 PM
I can definitely see her playing a great villain. Hush could be weird though
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/4/2025, 12:09 PM
Sure as hell hope she's not playing Hush, but Poison Ivy or Gilda Dent would be interesting.
jst5
jst5 - 12/4/2025, 12:32 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I lean heavy towards her playing Glida....it fits way more to the tone of this Batman world.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/4/2025, 12:16 PM
I think gender swapping Hush would bring unnecessary negativity to the movie that WB and Reeves will want to avoid like the plague, so I highly doubt that's who she's playing. Phantasm and Hush would work really well together in a movie, as both were parts of Bruce's life, so connecting them wouldn't be hard at all. As for Ivy, she's too unrealistic for this type of universe, and the other two aren't big enough to justify bringing in someone like Johanson to play. Phantasm is the clear choice here, especially if Hush is also in the movie.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/4/2025, 12:19 PM
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/4/2025, 12:19 PM
What if she's just Wonder Woman lol
kseven
kseven - 12/4/2025, 12:20 PM
Andrea was around Bruce's age tho
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/4/2025, 12:22 PM
@kseven - She's two years older than Pattinson.
kseven
kseven - 12/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@InfinitePunches - oh. she seems older
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/4/2025, 12:37 PM
@kseven - Scarlet Johansson...? From the Avengers movies...?

grif
grif - 12/4/2025, 12:24 PM
really bothered by her being in this. tallentless

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/4/2025, 12:32 PM
@grif - Dang. Grif says she's talentless. Maybe the Academy should consider rescinding her nomination for Best Actress.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/4/2025, 12:28 PM
Part of me wants them to do something ridiculous. After reading Batman: Offworld last year, I really love seeing him out of his wheelhouse. Make her Giganta or Queen Maxima.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 12:34 PM
Out of this list , I could see her as Gilda Dent but my top pick would still be Andrea Beaumont…

My other pick is Jessica Dent from the Batman:Earth One graphic novels who was the twin sister of Harvey Dent & childhood friend of Bruce who actually is the one that gets scarred in that universe and develops a split personality that represents her brother who dies in a riot…

In those stories , she becomes mayor of Gotham and figures out Bruce Wayne is Batman who she blames for her brothers death hence she secretly conspires to kill him essentially becoming the “Two Face” of that reality.

In this version , she could still be a childhood friend of Bruce’s but instead of mayor like in the comics has become the new DA after Gil Colson’s death who then becomes romantically involved with him only to break bad for whatever reason towards the end.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 12:37 PM
I will say though that her being in this does feel a bit out of place given how big of a star she is which isn’t to say that the likes of Pattinson or Farrell aren’t…

However they felt like they could fit in that world (especially the latter with the prosthetics & such) but ScarJO feels too big imo.

However , I’m sure Matt Reeves knows what he’s doing and it will all work out in the end!!.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

