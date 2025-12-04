THE BATMAN PART II: 5 Most Likely Characters Scarlett Johansson Could Be Playing In Matt Reeves' Sequel

The Batman 2 is finally taking shape, with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the first major casting addition. We don't know who she's playing, but various reports point to her being a love interest, villain, or perhaps even both.
Some fans have mixed feelings about the MCU veteran joining the DC Universe, but it's a huge get on filmmaker Matt Reeves' part, and we have to believe he has big plans for the actress.
In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the most likely possibilities for Johansson's role in The Batman sequel. From characters who fall into either the love interest or villain category to those that could even be both, we think she'd be a perfect match for any of those listed below.
You can check out our suggestions by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
5. Silver St. Cloud
Created by Steve Englehart and Walt Simonson, Silver St. Cloud first appeared in Detective Comics #470 in 1977. A Gotham City socialite, she became romantically involved with Bruce Wayne and eventually deduced that he and Batman were the same person.
Eventually, realising that being in the Dark Knight's proximity was putting her in danger, Silver left Gotham City. She returned years later as a doctor running a charity clinic and remains one of Batman's most popular love interests.
Would this be a role that Johansson could sink her teeth into as an actress? If The Batman Part II follows the comics and explores Silver's feelings about Bruce spending his nights as Batman, that could make for an interesting dynamic we haven't necessarily seen on screen before.
4. Gilda Dent
Gilda Dent has been around since the 1940s and was introduced by Bob Kane and Bill Finger as the wife of Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent. However, it was in the pages of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's The Long Halloween that this character got really interesting.
Revealed as the Holiday Killer—she killed mobsters in the hope of lightening her husband's workload—Gilda vanished from Gotham. However, she remained at the forefront of Two-Face's twisted mind as he attempted to "protect" Gotham City.
If Reeves plans to adapt this storyline, Two-Face and Gilda are a must. The filmmaker would need to work hard to ensure this doesn't feel like a retread of the villain's story in The Dark Knight, but we'd bet on Johansson making Gilda a rich, complex antagonist.
3. Poison Ivy
Can a character like Poison Ivy work in a world as grounded as the Batverse? While her skimpy costume and ability to use plants like a weapon would no doubt fall by the wayside, Ivy can be portrayed as a killer who uses her expertise in botany to torment Gotham as an ecoterrorist.
In terms of how the character could fit the requirements of love interest and villain, look no further than Batman: The Long Halloween, where she controlled Bruce's mind and compelled him to do her bidding. If Reeves can make that work, then it would be a blast.
Johansson certainly looks the part and has the talents required to ground Poison Ivy in reality, all while making her a compelling antagonist. One scooper says Ivy isn't in the mix, but she's a fan-favourite choice for many.
2. Phantasm
Debuting in 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm movie, Andrea Beaumont was Bruce Wayne's fiancée before he became Gotham City's Caped Crusader. She returns home after years abroad, but is secretly operating as the masked Phantasm.
A scythe-wielding, smoke-cloaked killer targeting the mobsters responsible for her father Carl Beaumont’s death, Phantasm looks and sounds like a man, so the reveal that it's Andrea under the mask comes as a huge shock.
Phantasm's story ends with a confrontation with The Joker, giving Reeves the perfect opportunity to put the spotlight on Barry Keoghan's Clown Prince of Crime. This would be an awesome role for Johansson, though we wouldn't be shocked if Andrea's story is combined with...
1. Hush
Many fans remain convinced that Hush will be The Batman 2's big bad, especially as several Easter Eggs referenced the Elliot family in The Batman. Gender-swapping Tommy would be controversial, but with Johansson playing her, we don't hate the idea.
As a reminder, Tommy was a childhood friend of Bruce's. When Thomas Wayne saved his mother's life—after an accident orchestrated by Tommy to kill his parents—his resentment eventually led him, as an adult, to try and destroy Bruce and Batman's worlds.
Honestly, we still think Johansson will be a combination of Phantasm and Hush. That will help maintain the element of surprise with fans who'll believe they know where this story is headed, and it gives the actress plenty of fascinating material to be inspired by from the comics.