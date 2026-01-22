WONDER MAN Showrunner Andrew Guest Reveals Whether There Are Plans For Simon Williams To Join The Avengers

Wonder Man will be released under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, with the entire season set to premiere on Disney+ on the same day.

Like Echo, it's going to be largely standalone. However, that Marvel Spotlight series featured Daredevil and set up Wilson Fisk's run for New York Mayor, and in Wonder Man's case, we're getting the Department of Damage Control.

In the comics, Simon Williams has been a member of The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. He's also best friends with Beast and has flirted with being a villain at various points over the decades.

With that in mind, there are plenty of places for the character to go after his series. When ComicBook.com recently spoke with Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest, he weighed in on the possibility of Simon assembling alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"I think Marvel’s approach to this is let each project stand on its own, and if an audience connects with it and if they connect with the character, then they can figure out how to keep using them," the writer explained. "As we just discussed, Trevor Slattery, maybe you thought he would be a one-and-done after Iron Man 3, but Destin was able to bring him into Shang-Chi and find a whole other side of him."

"I was so thrilled to get to use that same character again," Guest added, "so hopefully, people fall in love with Simon Williams, and he can continue to live on."

Marvel Studios is clearly keeping its options open; some Disney+ characters, such as Moon Knight, Echo, and Ironheart, have been sidelined since their respective series. Others, like Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, and The Punisher, have gone on to appear in MCU movies.

Back to Simon, and his future will hinge on how well Wonder Man performs on Disney+ and the response to the character from fans. The first reviews for the series arrive later today.

Check out a new featurette for Wonder Man in the players below.

ACTION! 🎬 Step behind the camera to see how the cast and crew brought Marvel Television’s #WonderMan to life. pic.twitter.com/7umSpGHDv2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 20, 2026

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.