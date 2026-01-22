WONDER MAN Social Media Reactions Land: Find Out What Critics Made Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series

All eight episodes of Marvel's Wonder Man are set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, and the social media embargo has now lifted following tonight's LA premiere.

However you may happen to feel about the concept, Marvel Television's next series is shaping up to be a very different type of MCU project, with the show will at least partially serve as a Hollywood satire in the same vein as Apple TV+'s The Studio, with a sprinkle of "superhero fatigue" commentary thrown in for good measure.

The show will introduce Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as a struggling actor who pursues the role of Wonder Man in a big-budget reboot of a classic movie. The twist? Williams has some incredibly powerful abilities of his own - he's just not particularly interested in using them.

Williams will be joined by a familiar face from the MCU, with Sir Ben Kingsley reprising the role of Trevor Slattery, the actor who posed as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 before returning for a memorable supporting turn in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Based on these first reactions, Wonder Man succeeds in breathing new life into the usual MCU formula as a self-contained dramedy that's really more of a commentary on the ruthlessness of Hollywood than a superhero story. The chemistry between Kingsley and Abdul-Mateen II is said to be a major highlight, and the emerging friendship between their characters providing plenty of laughs as well as a surprisingly emotional core. Very few of the posts are outright negative, although it sounds like there are some pacing issues (pretty much par for the course with these shows), and those hoping for much in the way of connectivity to the wider MCU beyond a few Easter Eggs and nods may be disappointed.

#WonderMan is fantastic! An introspective MCU journey unlike any we've experienced before, anchored by an all-time bromance between Simon Williams & Trevor Slattery! @yahya & Sir Ben Kingsley are phenomenal, hope to see more of both sooner rather than later! And, oh man, cannot… pic.twitter.com/5QheKkXcZ2 — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) January 23, 2026

I'm five episodes into WONDER MAN, and it's a pleasant surprise, largely thanks to the duo of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley.



It's really light on the superhero aspects and heavier on the filmmaking process. Especially enjoyed what @jamesponsoldt did.



Full review Mon. pic.twitter.com/J9hZ6vIwxC — andrew korpan (@andrewkorpan1) January 23, 2026

In a time of genre saturation, I saw all of #WonderMan and found one of the most solid and fresh series in the MCU. It's something completely different with Hollywood and fame at its core, packed with references to the world of cinema. Yahya and Ben Kingsley made me laugh. A lot. pic.twitter.com/A67PGnIvqU — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) January 23, 2026

#WonderMan is so grounded that I forgot I was watching a Marvel Studios product. However, at the same time, it shows things that make the lore of this universe even bigger. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley are a great duo on screen. pic.twitter.com/YxdXoIidfI — Marvel Latin News (@MarvelLatin) January 23, 2026

#WonderMan is a beautifully emotional story about friendship, that does a great job of tiptoeing the line of delivering fun Easter Eggs and references for MCU fans, while also being able to stand totally on its own.



Yahya Abdul Mateen and Ben Kingsley both rock! pic.twitter.com/OT5rZGtBEE — TJ Zwarych - Agents Of Fandom (@TJ_Zwarych5) January 23, 2026

#WonderMan caught me off guard in the best way. Hilarious, self-aware, and a genuine love letter to Hollywood. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shines and Sir Ben Kingsley is a joy. A few episodes too long, but this feels wildly different for Marvel. Curious how fans react. pic.twitter.com/PVjgyxSxj6 — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) January 23, 2026

LOVED #WonderMan. Finally, the MCU dismantles its tired structure in favor of a ruminative, character-driven piece about a tortured protagonist reckoning with his identity while embarking on a futile quest to conquer Hollywood. Seriously great stuff. Yahya is incredible. pic.twitter.com/Lwxepv1rlA — Maxance Vincent (@MaxFromQuebec) January 23, 2026

WONDER MAN is one of the best things #Marvel has ever done.



It’s hilarious, vulnerable & heartfelt. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Sir Ben Kingsley are simply magic together.



If you claim to want something different from the superhero genre, THIS. IS. IT. #WonderMan #MCU pic.twitter.com/kyWGhPYJtu — POC Culture (@POCculture) January 23, 2026

Wonder Man feels different from the normal @MarvelStudios TV that we've gotten. It does falter a bit with the structure (8 episode, finale gets stuffed), but the journey to get there is so electric. The story of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery is what makes the show special. pic.twitter.com/wjQpJwL5jn — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) January 23, 2026

I watched the first few episodes of #WonderMan and stopped because I found myself wanting to watch along with the people instead.



Very different. Very Interesting. I think cinephiles in particular are really gonna dig it https://t.co/hl3HbscepE — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 23, 2026

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.