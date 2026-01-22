WONDER MAN Social Media Reactions Land: Find Out What Critics Made Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series

All eight episodes of Marvel's Wonder Man are set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, and the social media embargo has now lifted following tonight's LA premiere.
However you may happen to feel about the concept, Marvel Television's next series is shaping up to be a very different type of MCU project, with the show will at least partially serve as a Hollywood satire in the same vein as Apple TV+'s The Studio, with a sprinkle of "superhero fatigue" commentary thrown in for good measure.
The show will introduce Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as a struggling actor who pursues the role of Wonder Man in a big-budget reboot of a classic movie. The twist? Williams has some incredibly powerful abilities of his own - he's just not particularly interested in using them.
Williams will be joined by a familiar face from the MCU, with Sir Ben Kingsley reprising the role of Trevor Slattery, the actor who posed as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 before returning for a memorable supporting turn in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Based on these first reactions, Wonder Man succeeds in breathing new life into the usual MCU formula as a self-contained dramedy that's really more of a commentary on the ruthlessness of Hollywood than a superhero story. The chemistry between Kingsley and Abdul-Mateen II is said to be a major highlight, and the emerging friendship between their characters providing plenty of laughs as well as a surprisingly emotional core. Very few of the posts are outright negative, although it sounds like there are some pacing issues (pretty much par for the course with these shows), and those hoping for much in the way of connectivity to the wider MCU beyond a few Easter Eggs and nods may be disappointed.
Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.
Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.