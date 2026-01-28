WONDER MAN Spoilers: Who Is Doorman? Deep-Cut Avenger's Surprising MCU Role Explained

Episode four of Wonder Man is a largely standalone effort that follows Demarr Davis (Byron Bowers), a doorman at one of Los Angeles' biggest nightclubs. He's good at what he does and even makes a friend out of Hollywood A-lister Josh Gad, an actor he frequently gives preferential treatment to at the club.

Demarr is content with his lot in life, and while taking out the trash one night, he comes across a Roxxon dumpster with a strange, black liquid oozing out of the bottom. He makes the mistake of touching it and vanishes, finding himself trapped in a liminal space that's full of doors.

Waking up at home, Demarr discovers that he can transport objects and people (well, his dog) through his body. When a fire later breaks out at the club, the exit is blocked, and he gets everyone out safely by encouraging them to walk through him, before they emerge through a "door" he's created on the other side.

Gad was one of the people he saved, and Demarr eventually agrees to become his right-hand man and personal bodyguard. It isn't long before he suggests the former bouncer join him in a new heist movie called Cash Grab (where he dons Doorman's comic-accurate mask). The success goes to Demarr's head; he gets a catchphrase—"Ding, dong"—and starts showing up everywhere.

That 15 minutes of fame doesn't last, and Demarr eventually agrees to star in Cash Grab 2. However, he's not doing too well and becomes increasingly unwell as various objects are passed through him. It's then Gad's turn, but the Frozen star vanishes, never to be seen again.

The Department of Damage Control takes Demarr in, and Hollywood enacts the "Doorman Clause," prohibiting superpowered individuals from working in film and television due to the risks involved. That is why Simon has to hide who he really is.

On the page, DeMarr Davis first appeared in the pages of West Coast Avengers #46 in 1989. Created by the legendary John Byrne, he's an average guy who answers a classified ad in the newspaper seeking "costumed adventures" to join a new team.

Suiting up as Doorman, he used his teleporting and intangibility powers to take a crack at being a superhero. His history on the page is limited, but DeMarr joined the Great Lakes Avengers, a largely comical team of wannabe heroes.

In our review of the series, we wrote, "Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself. Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.