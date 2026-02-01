WONDER MAN Star Byron Bowers Shares Best Look Yet At Doorman's Comic-Accurate Costume

WONDER MAN Star Byron Bowers Shares Best Look Yet At Doorman's Comic-Accurate Costume

Wonder Man star Byron Bowers has shared our best look yet at the comic-accurate costume worn by Doorman on the set of in-universe movie, Cash Grab, starring Josh Gad.

By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2026 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

The fourth episode of Wonder Man is a largely standalone effort that follows Demarr Davis (Byron Bowers), a doorman at one of Los Angeles' biggest nightclubs. 

After stumbling across a Roxxon dumpster with a strange, black liquid oozing from the bottom, Demarr makes the mistake of touching it and vanishes, finding himself trapped in a liminal space full of doors. With that, he gains the power to transport anything and anyone through himself via the Darkforce dimension.

Ultimately, his 15 minutes of fame sees Demarr head on a downward spiral that ends with "Doorman" leaving Frozen star Josh Gad lost in the abyss within him. 

Bowers delivers a stellar performance in Wonder Man and has now shared our best look yet at the comic-accurate costume worn by his character on the set of Cash Grab. 

"Big shoutout to [Destin Daniel Cretton and Joy Hanae Lani Cretton] and the entire Costume Department on Wonder Man," the actor wrote on Instagram. "The level of detail, texture, and thought that went into these looks is unreal. Nothing felt 'costumey' — everything felt lived-in, specific, and authentic to the world."

"Joy’s work is woven throughout the season in ways that quietly elevate every scene, every character, every moment. It’s the kind of craftsmanship you don’t always notice consciously...but you feel it the whole time," Bowers continued. "Grateful to be around artists who care this deeply about the story and the truth of it."

Wonder Man's creative team has said that they would reveal what became of Gad if the Marvel Spotlight series returns for Season 2, presumably meaning we haven't seen the last of Doorman.

Demarr's story is a major reason Simon Williams is so scared to reveal his powers in the show, and seeing them cross paths would make for compelling viewing. As of now, poor Demarr is believed to be in the Department of Damage Control's custody.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.

