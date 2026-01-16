WONDER MAN TV Spot Reveals Why The Department Of Damage Control Is Targeting Simon Williams

Marvel Studios has released another TV spot for Wonder Man, shedding new light on why the Department of Damage Control is so determined to apprehend Simon Williams.

While Simon seems like a pretty happy-go-lucky guy simply hoping that the "Wonder Man" reboot will be his big break in Hollywood, it's clear his actions in the past have been extremely destructive. There are also hints in this sneak peek that he might have an angrier, much darker side (not dissimilar to his comic book counterpart).

With Wonder Man, Marvel Television is clearly looking to subvert expectations and tell a different type of story. However, even with a tongue-in-cheek take on Hollywood that pokes superhero movies, the DODC's presence ties the series into the wider MCU in a big way.

The organisation will next be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where they'll once again have the wall-crawler in their crosshairs.

Wonder Man looks unlike any other MCU TV series, and it won't be long until we get a better idea of what to expect. As a reminder, the social media embargo lifts on January 22 at 8.30pm PT/11.30pm ET, with full reviews—including our own—going live on January 26 at 9.00am PT/12.00pm ET.

Check out this new TV spot for Wonder Man in the players below.

There's power in more than the performance.



Marvel Television’s #WonderMan, an 8-episode series, streams January 27 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4s9p6ehAb5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 16, 2026

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.