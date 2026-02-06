BLUE BEETLE Director On Continuing The Hero's Story In The DCU: "I Don't Think That Chapter Has Been Closed"

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has indicated that he may be set to continue Jaime Reyes' story in the DCU.

While speaking to The Wrap about his new movie Wrecking Crew, Soto confirmed that he has had conversations with DC Studios, and would “love nothing more” than to step behind the camera for another Blue Beetle adventure - be it in live-action or animated form.

Prior to Blue Beetle's release, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as the "first DCU character," seemingly confirming that he would make the jump to the DCU at some point. More recently, the Superman director hinted that the hero might show up in the later episodes of Peacemaker season 2 (though there was no sign of him).

Though a direct sequel is possible, we'd say the Blue Beetle animated series we've been hearing rumors about is more likely.

Blue Beetle ended its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing DCEU movie of all time, so nobody would be too surprised if such a disappointing box office performance led to a course change. Maridueña seemed confident that he would still get the opportunity to don the Scarab armour again in a 2024 interview, however.

"I know we’ll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever," said the Cobra Kai actor on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards. "It’s been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn’t part of what they came up with. It’s an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don’t know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it," reads the synopsis. "As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo.