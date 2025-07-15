BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Comments On The Latin Superhero's DCU Status

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Comments On The Latin Superhero's DCU Status

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was out promoting the Smurfs film and also touched on plans for Jaime Reyes' place in the wider DCU.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 15, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Blue Beetle

One of the most surprising high points of the DCEU came from the last flickering embers during its dying days, the release of director Ángel Manuel Soto and Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle in 2023, the first live-action Latin superhero to headline his own major studio film.

While the film didn't set the box office on fire, it was well-received by critics, with 78% Rotten Tomatoes score and a generally favorable 61 metascore on metacritic.

Surprisingly, James Gunn announced that he would be bringing Maridueña's Blue Beetle from the DCEU over to the DCU, one of the few holdovers. 

However, details on when and where Blue Beetle would appear in the DCU have been somewhat scarce these last few years.

It was reported in  June 2024 that a Blue Beetle animated series was in the works at DC Studios, serving as a direct followup to the DCEU film, but there's been little chatter about when that series will be released.

Now, while promoting his role as Brainy Smurf in the upcoming Smurfs movie, Maridueña is providing a few updates.

Speaking to ScreenRant, it seems the animated series is still happening and in development.

"The universe is cracked open. Pandora's Box is open, for lack of a better word," the Kobra Kai actor told the site. "I love the animation medium. I love getting to continue to explore and try my best to fit this character. Having already done Blue Beetle, I know the character and know the voice now. I'm excited to see him in the actual format of animation, and to see what stories we can tell that we can't tell in live-action... I'm excited to see how Blue Beetle fits in."

 Maridueña also spoke with a YouTube personality to promote the Smurfs movie, also touching on Blue Beetle.

"James Gunn, Peter Safran,  John Rickard- everybody over at DCU has been so kind in welcoming into the DCU. They just had a really awesome release, and I'm really excited that this is an awesome first step in the direction of opening up that universe," said Maridueña, referencing Superman's opening weekend domestic release.

He continued, "We've got some animated stuff, some live-action stuff- a whole bunch of areas that Blue Beetle and the greater Reyes family can join in, so I'm blessed. I'm just hoping that it can be with  Ángel Manuel Soto- that's my guy."  

[The interview starts at the 4:23 mark in the video below.]

Keep it locked to CBM for future DCU coverage as it's likely that Gunn and Safran will be announcing and confirming more projects in the wake of Superman's successful launch.

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Teases 2026 Debut For Animated Series And Addresses His DCU Future
Related:

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Teases 2026 Debut For Animated Series And Addresses His DCU Future
BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Talks More About Continuing Jaime Reyes' Story In DC Studios' New DCU
Recommended For You:

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Talks More About Continuing Jaime Reyes' Story In DC Studios' New DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2025, 8:14 AM
Lol we aré Never seeing him Again
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/15/2025, 8:27 AM
@Malatrova15 - lol I thought he was good for the part, gunn will probably recast for a younger guy for a teen titans or young justice movie in the future
Matador
Matador - 7/15/2025, 8:22 AM
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/15/2025, 8:43 AM
@Matador - Yucky
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/15/2025, 8:23 AM
Was REALY surprised how much I REALY enjoyed Blue Beetle.

Is it perfect, no obviously not, the fact it started out as a far cheaper streaming only movie with last minute work to make it big screen ready showed for one thing but also some of the narrative choices were less than great but it was simply SO FUN with a LOT of heart so glad they are revisiting that version of the character in the DCU even if it stops as just animated (but hopefully not even if he doesn't get a second solo film).


User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 8:47 AM
Animation?
Who TF wants that when we already got a solid big-screen version?!

It's the closest thing to Iron Man the DCU has going for it. Although us die-hard fans will roll our eyes at the copying, the general public loves anything IM and they'd come to this I.P. like white on rice in a paper plate snowstorm.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/15/2025, 8:48 AM
Just rewatched Blue Beetle ahead of Superman and it can definitely fit in Gunn’s universe without any retcons. Personally I hope he gets another chance at the role and to play with the big leagues.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder