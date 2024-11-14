BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Talks More About Continuing Jaime Reyes' Story In DC Studios' New DCU

In June, we learned of DC Studios' plans to move forward with an animated Blue Beetle TV series. The show was already in development when the news broke, with Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) said to have started work on the project months earlier.

He'll serve as showrunner, while Cristian Martinez (Women of the Movement) is writing the series. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, director and screenwriter of the 2023 movie, respectively, executive producing alongside John Ricard. Galen Vaisman, another Blue Beetle executive producer, is overseeing the series for DC Studios.

Jaime Reyes actor Xolo Maridueña is set to reprise his role alongside other actors who starred in the Blue Beetle movie. However, there have been conflicting reports about whether it's a continuation of that or a soft reboot which can bring Jaime into the DCU without any DCEU baggage.

During a recent interview, the Cobra Kai star talked more about what it means to him to bring Blue Beetle into DC Studios' new DC Universe.

"There’s only one Blue Beetle," Maridueña says in the video below. "I’m so excited to get to continue the story of Jaime is an honor and I just can’t wait to see where the heck he goes. It’s still so early but I just know it’s about to be the next craziest anime."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously confirmed plans for Maridueña's Jaime Reyes to join the DCU and this series "could potentially lead to a return to the big screen," according to previous reports.

It's unclear whether that would be in another solo outing as the Blue Beetle movie made only $130.8 million worldwide on a reported $104 million - $125 million budget. In a tough year for the DCEU, it performed better than expected and has a solid 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's worth noting that Maridueña has reportedly confirmed rumours Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani will play the DCU's Booster Gold, so we'd imagine that the planned TV series will be next for Blue Beetle once this animated project drops.

You can hear more from the actor in the X post below.