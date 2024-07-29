Kumail Nanjiani Has Been Confirmed As The DCU's BOOSTER GOLD By BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was a recent guest at GalaxyCon in North Carolina, where he reportedly confirmed that Kumail Nanjiani will be playing Booster Gold.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Booster Gold
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Rumors first surfaced earlier this month that Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani would be portraying Booster Gold in the DCU's upcoming DC Studios/Max Booster Gold series and a very telling sign that this rumor was indeed true was the fact that DC Studios co-chair James Gunn did not take to X/Twitter or Threads to debunk it.

Now, The Cosmic Circus is adding that they've spoken to Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña (who is one of the few actors making the jump from the DCEU to the DCU), and he's confirmed that Kumail Nanjiani will indeed portray Booster Gold.

Blue Beetle and Booster Gold are two DC superheroes that have close ties, although it should be noted that Booster Gold is best friends with Jaime Reyes' (Maridueña's DCU character) predecessor, Ted Kord.  

The disappearance of Ted Kord was a big plot point in the Blue Beetle film and figures to be a mystery that gets picked up in the Booster Gold series. Rumors are heavily swirling that Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis voiced Kord in the film and is set to play the character in future DCU projects.

The other rumor currently floating around about Booster Gold (that Gunn has also yet to debunk) is that Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley have been tapped to develop this show. Giving this rumor credence is the fact that Jody Hill  (Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals)  has also been confirmed as a producer on the show.

When Gunn announced the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate back in January 2023, Booster Gold was one of the confirmed projects.

On the show, Gunn stated, "Booster Gold is one of comic's really popular, cult heroes. He's a fascinating guy, a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present-day and become a superhero, so that people will love him. It is bascially the superhero story of imposter syndrome, in an HBO Max series."  

In the comics, Booster, real name Michael J. Carter, is a resident of the 25th century and a star quarterback at Gotham University who was expelled after being caught up in a scheme to fix games.

Now working as a security guard at a museum, he steals some of the gadgets on display - Braniac V's force belt, a Legion of Superheroes flight ring, etc. and travels back in time and becomes a superhero, albeit one that builds wealth around his superhero exploits- much to the chagrin of his fellow Justice League coworkers. 

Accompanying Carter on his time travel journey, is his robotic security guard co-worker Skeets, an AI that's a common tool in the 25th century but is considered incredibly advanced by 21st century standards.

 Stay tuned for word on future updates. With all of the activity swirling around Booster Gold at the moment, we figure Gunn may be forced to weigh in sooner or later.

1 2
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 7/29/2024, 11:51 AM
I loved him in Eternals, great news! His charisma certainly fits the character, I wonder if he'll be introduced in another project first like Supergirl in Superman.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 7/29/2024, 12:47 PM
@GaruVonDoom - D.O.A.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2024, 11:53 AM
Hell yeah! DCU gonna get that Eternals level box office rolling in - can't look at that guy without thinking Booster Gold.

Maybe they can get that black gal from Ghostbusters to play Ted Kord.

I declare this to be COMIC ACCURATE!!!
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 7/29/2024, 12:50 PM
@Batmangina - I Know. The disrespect by these people is off the charts, its like i always say they don't need our money, propaganda trumps profit.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2024, 12:53 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Just look at those thumbnails side by side - it's like the Booster and Beetle 80s comics COME TO LIFE!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 11:55 AM
I wonder if Xolo would have maybe heard it from the internet aswell since the news was everywhere it seemed (though I feel like he would have gotten confirmation from Gunn aswell in which he probably didn’t know it wasn’t confirmed publicly).

If true then I’m down for it since Kumail has the comedic & dramatic chops to pull it off!!.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 7/29/2024, 12:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah this could be one of those young stars jumping the gun because they can't hold back their excitement kind of things.

But at the same time since he does know about his own animated show; it makes you wonder if there could be a little role for Booster in there and he's accidentally let the cat out of the bag?

I'm also on board though! Kumail is a gem on screen, so the more we get of him the better.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/29/2024, 11:55 AM
Really lame casting i fear
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2024, 12:10 PM
@tmp3 - Gunn's first real choke
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2024, 12:59 PM
@McMurdo - im good with this casting, although i have no knowledge on booster gold.

And it is good to have xolo back as part of the dcu. Although rip papa rudy
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2024, 1:04 PM
@vectorsigma - I liked Xolo too.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/29/2024, 11:56 AM
i can dig this!!! he has the personality of the booster down to a T. i dont care what race he is. he will bring the core and essence of booster to the table. at the end of the day that's awesome. Here come the incels!!!
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/29/2024, 11:56 AM
The show hasn't been greenlit yet right?
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/29/2024, 11:59 AM
@Nightmare - Part of the announcement video Gunn did for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters so it's definitely happening.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/29/2024, 12:26 PM
@MarkJulian - Right I don't question it happening but it's more when he said it's becomes official and there's a script. Then the casting begins.
billnye69
billnye69 - 7/29/2024, 11:56 AM
I really feel that this character is right up his alley for his style of acting.
kider2
kider2 - 7/29/2024, 11:57 AM
He could pull it off but I think he's too old for the role. Booster Gold was a fooyball player by the time we see him in the role he'll be 50 years old!
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 7/29/2024, 12:07 PM
@kider2 - Booster is a FORMER football player chasing after his younger glory days because he’s a washed up security guard who STEALS advanced equipment from the museum he works at. Hes the perfect age.
kider2
kider2 - 7/29/2024, 12:38 PM
@DENNISsystem - The Booster Gold I read is a young reckless superhero going for fame and fortune. Later on he become older got the thinning hair etc.
But this would be an origin story therefor I think he is too old. Like wouldn't they show his early superhero career? And he is a former football player because he lost his position cause he got caught betting on his own games. After that the gets the security guard job. So once again they would show all of that and a 50 year old is too old for such a role
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/29/2024, 11:57 AM
Love this guy

Could be a great Booster Gold
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/29/2024, 11:57 AM
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/29/2024, 11:58 AM
It may not be comics accurate but who cares so long as its a good story right? Also his personality IS COMICS ACCURATE so im all in!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/29/2024, 11:58 AM
Well with all goofball stuff DC’s trying this doesn’t surprise me.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 11:59 AM
This casting is:
?si=iw1gUrqUKxPadzD1

/s
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/29/2024, 12:06 PM
pass.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/29/2024, 12:07 PM
Weird
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/29/2024, 12:07 PM
Better than the Doctor Doom casting.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2024, 12:11 PM
@SuperCat - lol but that's not saying much.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/29/2024, 12:20 PM
@McMurdo - LOL! True :)
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2024, 12:55 PM
@SuperCat - That's like being the smartest kid in remedial math.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/29/2024, 12:08 PM
User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/29/2024, 12:09 PM
A bunch of big Booster Gold fans about to be very concerned for their childhoods.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/29/2024, 12:10 PM
Nice! I’ve always really liked him as an actor and he’ll be good int the role.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2024, 12:12 PM
Like the rest of the DCU....

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 12:13 PM
To WOKE :)

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/29/2024, 12:14 PM
Too old in my opinion, but he has the right type of personality for the character, so it could work.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/29/2024, 12:15 PM
It should have been RDJ.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/29/2024, 12:17 PM
User Comment Image

Perfect casting.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 12:19 PM
People claim that red heads are underrepresented.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
https://editors.dexerto.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/25/Aquaman.jpg" alt="User Comment Image" />

Seriously though, I think he can be great in the role. Personality wise, he already played him in The Eternals.
grif
grif - 7/29/2024, 12:19 PM
epic fail.


hes already a tough sell for audiences
