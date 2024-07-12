RUMOR: BOOSTER GOLD Will Be Played By ETERNALS Star Kumail Nanjiani

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that the planned DC Studios/Max Booster Gold series has found its lead, and the titular time-hopping hero will be played by an actor who made his MCU debut just three years ago.

According to Nexus Point News, Kumail Nanjiani - who played Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals - has been cast as Michael John Carter in the upcoming DCU show.

How much stock should we put in this? Well, the source has been reliable in the past and seems very confident in their story, so we'd say there might well be something to it.

If it is accurate, expect the trades or James Gunn to confirm fairly soon.

Nexus Point News previously reported that Gunn and Peter Safran had tapped Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley, the creative team behind the HBO Max Original series The Righteous Gemstones, to work on the show.

This may lend some credence to a previous rumor that the team's frequent collaborator Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones, Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals) was hired as director/showrunner.

Gunn recently shot down a report that production was set to commence this month, but he did reveal that "most" of the DCU-based shows currently in the pipeline have set their creative teams.

Back in 2022, Gunn asked his social media followers which character that has yet to appear in the DCU they'd most like to see on screen, and Booster won by some margin.

"Interestingly, Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen," Tweeted Gunn. "I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless"

A Booster Gold feature from director Greg Berlanti and writer Zack Stenz was in development before falling off the radar back in 2019.

Booster Gold and Skeets appeared in the Smallville episode "Booster", portrayed by Eric Martsolf and voiced by Ross Douglas, respectively. Scrubs alum Donald Faison also played another take on the character in the series finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

"Booster Gold is one of comic’s really popular cult heroes," Gunn said of the character when the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" slate was announced. "He is a fascinating guy. He’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series.”

What do you make of this rumor? Drop us a comment down below.