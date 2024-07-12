RUMOR: BOOSTER GOLD Will Be Played By ETERNALS Star Kumail Nanjiani

We're not putting too much stock in this one just yet, but a new rumor is claiming that Booster Gold will be played by Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Booster Gold

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that the planned DC Studios/Max Booster Gold series has found its lead, and the titular time-hopping hero will be played by an actor who made his MCU debut just three years ago.

According to Nexus Point News, Kumail Nanjiani - who played Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals - has been cast as Michael John Carter in the upcoming DCU show.

How much stock should we put in this? Well, the source has been reliable in the past and seems very confident in their story, so we'd say there might well be something to it.

If it is accurate, expect the trades or James Gunn to confirm fairly soon.

Nexus Point News previously reported that Gunn and Peter Safran had tapped Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley, the creative team behind the HBO Max Original series The Righteous Gemstones, to work on the show.

This may lend some credence to a previous rumor that the team's frequent collaborator Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones, Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals) was hired as director/showrunner.

Gunn recently shot down a report that production was set to commence this month, but he did reveal that "most" of the DCU-based shows currently in the pipeline have set their creative teams.

Back in 2022, Gunn asked his social media followers which character that has yet to appear in the DCU they'd most like to see on screen, and Booster won by some margin.

"Interestingly, Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen," Tweeted Gunn. "I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless"

A Booster Gold feature from director Greg Berlanti and writer Zack Stenz was in development before falling off the radar back in 2019.

Booster Gold and Skeets appeared in the Smallville episode "Booster", portrayed by Eric Martsolf and voiced by Ross Douglas, respectively. Scrubs alum Donald Faison also played another take on the character in the series finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

"Booster Gold is one of comic’s really popular cult heroes," Gunn said of the character when the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" slate was announced. "He is a fascinating guy. He’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series.”

What do you make of this rumor? Drop us a comment down below.

kazuma
kazuma - 7/12/2024, 7:54 PM
I'm sure this will go over well
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2024, 7:54 PM
*sigh*
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/12/2024, 7:55 PM
Would be a huge blunder if true. But zero chance it is. Would be the first real miscast.
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 7/12/2024, 7:55 PM
I love Kumail. Silicon Valley is one of my favorite shows. I think he has enough range to pull this off, but he’s gotta channel some big Uncle Rico vibes to play this washed up football player turned museum security guard turned hero. User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/12/2024, 7:56 PM
Looks just like him.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/12/2024, 7:57 PM
Another anti white race replacement if so
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/12/2024, 8:19 PM
@HermanM - 👌@HerrmanM @HermmanM
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/12/2024, 8:00 PM
He is a funny guy. Other scoopers have said Gold was already cast. Don't mind it. If it were up to me, it would be Chris Pratt, Ryan Hansen or Billy Magnussen.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 8:03 PM
@MCUKnight11 - all three would be good , especially Billy Magnussen who would be my first pick

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/12/2024, 8:00 PM
What?! 🤣
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/12/2024, 8:02 PM

So the Eternals are dumped. What a terrible decision. He's a very good actor, but this is bad.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/12/2024, 8:04 PM
If I recall correctly, these guys were the first people to accurately report on who the F4 were so I wouldn't dismiss it immediately.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/12/2024, 8:05 PM
I’d prefer either Donald Faison getting a second chance or Chris Pratt, but I’m okay with this if true.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 8:14 PM
@asherman93 - man , I liked him in Legends and wish we got more (and that the series had a proper ending but oh well).

?si=DyK_B_2t-xJWOlK-
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/12/2024, 8:06 PM
I think he could do this. He played a star in Eternals, a fraud in Obi wan, and can be both funny and punchable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 8:10 PM
@MCUKnight11 - he can do the drama aswell as Booster becomes a real hero.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/12/2024, 8:09 PM
Gunn will debunk this in less than 12 hours
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/12/2024, 8:09 PM
Wouldn't be the first time Booster was a POC.
User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/12/2024, 8:11 PM
He's a great actor and has the charisma for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 8:13 PM
This site has had reliable scoops in the past but I feel has also had some that didn’t come to pass either so pretty much like any rumor , it’s 50/50…

Plus , I don’t think Gunn even confirmed the Booster Gold creative team like he had for Lanterns so that may not be true either but we’ll see.

Anyway , I do like Kumail and he could definitely pull it off(even though I’m sure the usual suspects will have issues with it for obvious reasons) so if this is real then I’m cool with it!!.

User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/12/2024, 8:14 PM
Booster Brown
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 8:16 PM
@WhateverItTakes - this is like a skik joke?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 8:14 PM
Redeemer bros we won! We are getting a ton of Apple Gift cards whit this one 👊💥🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/12/2024, 8:18 PM
Give this one to Taika Waititi to direct ...

What could possibly go wrong.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/12/2024, 8:23 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - LOL
Battinson
Battinson - 7/12/2024, 8:26 PM
Here come all the racists to cry and bitch instead be a man about it and deal with it OR YOU CAN LEAVE

