THE BOYS' Antony Starr Claims To Know Nothing About BOOSTER GOLD And Seems Unimpressed By Fan Casts

The Boys star Antony Starr has long been a fan-favourite choice to play the DCU's Booster Gold, with many fans convinced he'd been cast as the cocky time-traveller upon realising he and DC Studios boss James Gunn follow each other on social media.

Gunn was quick to debunk that, while Starr - best known for playing the villainous Homelander - did the same.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, the actor was once again asked about suiting up as Booster and claimed to have no knowledge of the admittedly obscure DC Comics character.

"Booster Gold. What does he do?" Starr responded. "No, tell me. I genuinely don't [know]. I'm a little slow." When the interviewer explained that he's frequently suggested for the role by fans, The Boys star seemed unimpressed.

"Does he got blonde hair? Wow, how did you come up with that? You really dug deep for that one," he joked.

"I'm getting old, and my body doesn't want to do much action anymore," Starr added. "I want to sit and go, 'Hey, you can't do that stuff.' I want to sit behind a desk on a CSI show [Laughs]."

Is he playing a little too coy?

Starr would be an exciting pick for the DCU's Booster Gold, but to take him at his word, it's not a role he's interested in or being lined up for.

"Me and James just play golf," Starr said back in May. "I cannot wait to see what he does with the DC Universe. I think he's a phenomenal director, producer, talent. He's one of the biggest brands in the industry, so I'm excited to see what he cooks up."

Booster Gold was created by writer Dan Jurgens and first appeared in Booster Gold #1 in 1986. His real name is Michael Jon Carter, a former football star from the 25th century who becomes a time-traveling hero.

Carter, disillusioned by his lack of success and fame in his own time, steals advanced technology, including a powered suit and a robotic sidekick named Skeets, and travels back to the 20th Century to become a superhero. Initially motivated by fame and fortune, Booster eventually matures into a genuine hero, using his abilities to protect the innocent and uphold justice.

Stay tuned for more updates on Booster Gold as they come in.