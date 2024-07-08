THE BOYS' Antony Starr Claims To Know Nothing About BOOSTER GOLD And Seems Unimpressed By Fan Casts

THE BOYS' Antony Starr Claims To Know Nothing About BOOSTER GOLD And Seems Unimpressed By Fan Casts

The Boys' Homelander, Antony Starr, has claimed to have no knowledge of DC Comics' Booster Gold and seems unimpressed upon learning of the many fan casts. You can find the actor's comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Booster Gold

The Boys star Antony Starr has long been a fan-favourite choice to play the DCU's Booster Gold, with many fans convinced he'd been cast as the cocky time-traveller upon realising he and DC Studios boss James Gunn follow each other on social media. 

Gunn was quick to debunk that, while Starr - best known for playing the villainous Homelander - did the same. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, the actor was once again asked about suiting up as Booster and claimed to have no knowledge of the admittedly obscure DC Comics character. 

"Booster Gold. What does he do?" Starr responded. "No, tell me. I genuinely don't [know]. I'm a little slow." When the interviewer explained that he's frequently suggested for the role by fans, The Boys star seemed unimpressed. 

"Does he got blonde hair? Wow, how did you come up with that? You really dug deep for that one," he joked. 

"I'm getting old, and my body doesn't want to do much action anymore," Starr added. "I want to sit and go, 'Hey, you can't do that stuff.' I want to sit behind a desk on a CSI show [Laughs]."

Is he playing a little too coy?

Starr would be an exciting pick for the DCU's Booster Gold, but to take him at his word, it's not a role he's interested in or being lined up for. 

"Me and James just play golf," Starr said back in May. "I cannot wait to see what he does with the DC Universe. I think he's a phenomenal director, producer, talent. He's one of the biggest brands in the industry, so I'm excited to see what he cooks up."

Booster Gold was created by writer Dan Jurgens and first appeared in Booster Gold #1 in 1986. His real name is Michael Jon Carter, a former football star from the 25th century who becomes a time-traveling hero.

Carter, disillusioned by his lack of success and fame in his own time, steals advanced technology, including a powered suit and a robotic sidekick named Skeets, and travels back to the 20th Century to become a superhero. Initially motivated by fame and fortune, Booster eventually matures into a genuine hero, using his abilities to protect the innocent and uphold justice.

Stay tuned for more updates on Booster Gold as they come in.

BOOSTER GOLD DCU Series Rumored To Have Enlisted A RIGHTEOUS Writing Team
Related:

BOOSTER GOLD DCU Series Rumored To Have Enlisted A RIGHTEOUS Writing Team
BOOSTER GOLD: Three Names Emerge As Rumored Frontrunners, Including Action Movie Legend's Son
Recommended For You:

BOOSTER GOLD: Three Names Emerge As Rumored Frontrunners, Including Action Movie Legend's Son
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 10:54 AM
Here's your Booster Gold right here....

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 7/8/2024, 11:23 AM
@Nomis929 - Hal Jordan or bust
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/8/2024, 10:54 AM
😂😂😂 finally someone is calling out these ridiculous ass fan castings

and these are the people professional artist have to tailor taste too 🐱🤮🫡
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 10:59 AM
So bizarre seeing him with dark hair and his natural accent. He reminds me of like three other actors in that clip, just cause I'm so used to Homelander.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2024, 11:01 AM
He id
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 11:07 AM
I just realized he was the friend who died in Without a Paddle (2004) and it honestly blew my mind. I'm gonna make a meme.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/8/2024, 11:08 AM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - Thank you for being honest about that blowing your mind.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/8/2024, 11:10 AM
"What does he do?"🤣 That's a great question.🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 11:10 AM
Not gonna lie , I could somewhat see Antony as Booster (it’s an inspired choice tbh)….

He would do well playing up the showman side of the character initially as he’s playing up being “hero” even though he’s just interested in the fame & money but idk if I could see him be able to play the genuine heroism & vulnerability as the character grows (he’s a good actor so I’m sure he could but I would need to be sold).

Anyway , I doubt it’s him regardless since he likely wouldn’t be able to commit to another show right nowuntil he’s done with The Boys.

I honestly see him moreso as a villain in the DCU as uninspired as that is and I got the perfect one right here…

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2024, 11:15 AM
Magneto?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 11:16 AM
My two picks for Booster…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/8/2024, 11:25 AM
"Booster Gold. What does he do?"
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 11:26 AM
@Reeds2Much - User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/8/2024, 11:43 AM
Gotta say that is a pretty bad choice. Like, it's clearly inspired by his role as homelander. But using that as a barometer means his booster gold is just gonna be homelander without the most interesting parts of homelander.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/8/2024, 11:59 AM
I get the fan casting for BG, but I believe Alan Ritchson would be perfect.
And Pratt shoulda been cast for guy.

Fillion would be a great choice for a villain: Black Mask, Harvey Dent, and so on. Maybe even some one evil from one of the yellow or red corps.
Blergh
Blergh - 7/8/2024, 12:06 PM
If we cast him soley by hair color and playing maniacs as well as he does, he'd make a spot on Wesker.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 7/8/2024, 12:11 PM
“Durrr slicked back blonde hair = booster gold!!!”
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/8/2024, 12:13 PM
Really Anthony Starr should’ve been Lex Luthor
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 12:14 PM
Great actor
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 12:15 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder