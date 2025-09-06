BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Responds To Rumors He'll Make His DCU Debut In [SPOILER]

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Responds To Rumors He'll Make His DCU Debut In [SPOILER]

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña has responded to a recent rumor that Jamie Reyes might make his DCU debut in an upcoming episode of a certain HBO Max series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 06, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Prior to Blue Beetle's release, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as the "first DCU character," seemingly confirming that the hero would make the jump to the DCU at some point. More recently, the Superman director hinted that Blue Beetle might show up in the later episodes of Peacemaker season 2.

"Well, you know, I won't say you're not in luck," the filmmaker said when asked about the possibility in an interview with IMDb.

Blue Beetle ended its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing DCEU movie of all time, so nobody would be too surprised if such a disappointing box office performance led to a course change. Maridueña seemed confident that he would still get the opportunity to don the Scarab armour again in a 2024 interview, however.

"I know we’ll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever," said the Cobra Kai actor on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards. "It’s been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn’t part of what they came up with. It’s an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don’t know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

Maridueña has now weighed-in on the rumors that he's set to make his DCU debut in Peacemaker, and while he doesn't confirm (or deny) anything, he does not have a very good poker face!

We know that at least one major cameo has been lined up for one of the last three episodes of Peacemaker. David Corenswet's Superman seems likely, but he may not be the only one.

After watching the above clip, do you think Blue Beetle will show up in Peacemaker

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it," reads the synopsis. "As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo.

PEACEMAKER Season 2: A Key Detail In Episode 3 May Reveal Awful Truth About The Alternate Reality - SPOILERS
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2: A Key Detail In Episode 3 May Reveal Awful Truth About The Alternate Reality - SPOILERS
PEACEMAKER Episode 4 Teaser Released; James Gunn On Enchanting DCEU Mention - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Episode 4 Teaser Released; James Gunn On Enchanting DCEU Mention - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/6/2025, 9:34 AM
blue who?
santiagoch
santiagoch - 9/6/2025, 10:09 AM
@harryba11zack - Beetle. It's even in the headline. How could you miss it?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/6/2025, 9:42 AM
He can't because it's a fresh rebooted dceu......
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2025, 9:44 AM

Well new DCU guys, I sure hope we see Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Clayface, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Otis, and the guy who shines Perry White's shoes at the airport before we see that dumb Batman guy.

It's like a dream come true.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/6/2025, 10:13 AM
@DocSpock - You forgot the Elongated Man's 3rd cousin.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/6/2025, 10:56 AM
@DocSpock - You really need a 15th Batman movie? He's literally the only DC character I've ever read a comic of but I'd still rather see something new
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/6/2025, 11:00 AM
@UncleHarm1 -

Me too, but to be honest these random ass side characters coming into the fold is just frustrating as a DCU fan who's watched the MCU come together the way it has, while enduring over a decade of the DCU falling over its own feet trying to get something off the ground, and now we have Gunn dragging his feet and throwing all this oddball stuff at the wall and acting like he's some kind of genius savior to the IP.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2025, 11:05 AM
@UncleHarm1 -

We all need Batman.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 9/6/2025, 9:44 AM
I liked Blue Beetle. Shame it was released when the DCEU was on its last legs.
He'd fit right into the new DCU though, so hopefully we will see him sooner rather than later.
Joeb414
Joeb414 - 9/6/2025, 9:56 AM
I believe this movie was severely underrated. It seamlessly integrates into this universe. Just disregard its release date and consider it part of the DCU. The return of other characters suggests that this movie should also be part of the DCU.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/6/2025, 10:19 AM
@Joeb414 - I agree and I thought the movie was a nice introduction to this character. Movie ended with a cliffhanger and want to see where the story goes.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/6/2025, 10:54 AM
@epc1122 - i have enjoyed this very much as well. Add to the fact that Maria La Del Bario cameo hit the nostalgia button in me.

If this was released a few years ago, say during shazam time, it couldve succeeded.

A very underrated cbm.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/6/2025, 11:02 AM
@vectorsigma - is she a famous actress? I saw and liked the movie but not familiar with the whole cast. I agree that if it came out earlier, prior to Covid, it may have made more.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/6/2025, 10:15 AM
This movie made 3 bucks.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/6/2025, 10:20 AM
@Feralwookiee - what does that have to do with anything?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/6/2025, 10:23 AM
@epc1122 - Only that it was a flop and the character is not popular.
Just minor stuff like that. 🤪
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/6/2025, 10:30 AM
@Feralwookiee - It was a TV movie that got a last minute upgrade to BO release, even if it did only make 3 bucks it would still be 3 bucks more than if it had remained a streaming only release so kinda moot point for a film that was generaly very well recieved (we REALY enjoyed it even if the lower initial TV budget showed).

I mean even with the extra work late into post to make it big screen quality it only cost a reported $100M, so sure it didn't break even but STILL would have made more/lost less in total (ie beyond just ticket sales) than when only a TV movie.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/6/2025, 10:36 AM
@Feralwookiee - it was well received by the critics and by those who actually saw the film. Unfortunately people didn’t go see it but it also came out during the tail end of Covid and the box office still really hasn’t recovered. Sometimes movies don’t do well at the box office but that doesn’t mean it’s not well liked. I’m not sure what the streaming numbers were. By the time blue beetle came out, the audience kind of fell out of love for the Snyderverse.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/6/2025, 10:17 AM
I loved Blue Beatle. That film failed because of all the outside circumstances around it.
Am more than glad to see him folded into the DCU.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/6/2025, 10:42 AM
@lazlodaytona - That and the fact it was a TV movie with minimal advertising when upgraded last minute to a BO release. I mean average budget for a TV movie falls tween $65 to $100M these days supposedly and the last minute upgrades in post pushed the film only to the very top end of that range. The $130M BO effectively reduced the costs for a good TV movie down to only around $35M so...
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/6/2025, 10:47 AM
@lazlodaytona - agreed. It was a fun origin movie and I’ve liked this character since he debuted in the comics and in young justice. Would love to see him and spidy team up in an else world tale.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/6/2025, 10:57 AM
@lazlodaytona - very underrated. It was a great cbm in my opinion and couldve succeeded if released during the early hype of cbms in the early 2010s

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder