BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña Responds To Rumors He'll Make His DCU Debut In [SPOILER]

Prior to Blue Beetle's release, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as the "first DCU character," seemingly confirming that the hero would make the jump to the DCU at some point. More recently, the Superman director hinted that Blue Beetle might show up in the later episodes of Peacemaker season 2.

"Well, you know, I won't say you're not in luck," the filmmaker said when asked about the possibility in an interview with IMDb.

Blue Beetle ended its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing DCEU movie of all time, so nobody would be too surprised if such a disappointing box office performance led to a course change. Maridueña seemed confident that he would still get the opportunity to don the Scarab armour again in a 2024 interview, however.

"I know we’ll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever," said the Cobra Kai actor on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards. "It’s been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn’t part of what they came up with. It’s an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don’t know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

Maridueña has now weighed-in on the rumors that he's set to make his DCU debut in Peacemaker, and while he doesn't confirm (or deny) anything, he does not have a very good poker face!

Xolo Maridueña addresses rumors that Blue Beetle might appear in Peacemaker S2.



(via jenks.p) pic.twitter.com/UZJ2FP1osx — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) September 4, 2025

Angel Manuel Soto, director of 'BLUE BEETLE', posted on Instagram, hinting at the possibility of the Blue Beetle character's appearance in ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6QeGr8brY3 — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) September 3, 2025

We know that at least one major cameo has been lined up for one of the last three episodes of Peacemaker. David Corenswet's Superman seems likely, but he may not be the only one.

After watching the above clip, do you think Blue Beetle will show up in Peacemaker?

"Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it," reads the synopsis. "As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab."

"When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo.