AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT Will Reveal Torment's Twisted Origin

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT Will Reveal Torment's Twisted Origin

This May, Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count by Charles Soule and Kev Walker reveals the origin of Torment, and we have a first look and details.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2026 12:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Spider-Man’s legendary rogues gallery is about to get a whole lot deadlier! Torment, a new super-powered serial killer, debuts in next month's Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, the kickoff issue of the Death Spiral crossover running in Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

Following the crossover, Torment will be spotlighted in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1, a newly announced one-shot heading our way this May. 

In Death Spiral, Torment’s killing spree puts Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson/Venom, and Eddie Brock/Carnage on a dramatic collision course, and when the violence finally subsides, it's said that "fans will be left wondering the truth behind the murderer’s dark motives and how deep his mysterious connection to Peter goes."

Well, all will be revealed in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1 by Charles Soule, who’s co-writing the crossover alongside Joe Kelly and Al Ewing, and acclaimed artist Kev Walker.

Each chapter of Death Spiral features a Connecting Variant Cover by Iban Coello, spotlighting a key player of the saga with Torment looming in the background.

The complete artwork will then be available as a variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1. Today, you can check out all nine parts and the fully connected piece, along with Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1's main cover by CAFU.

Here's the official description for the comic that promises to reveal "the origin of Torment"

The scariest new villain in the Marvel Universe finally gets his story told! He’s hunted Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock, killing his way to their throats and wrapping his razor whip around them. What forged the deadliest serial killer since Cletus Kasady? Find out in this one shot that will define Torment’s past and his future!

"When Carnage hit the comic page it made you think Venom wasn't that bad," Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said today. "Torment does that to Carnage here. He's not a symbiote. He's something much, much worse."

"And when you read what Charles Soule and Kev Walker serve up here with his origin," he added, "you may want to get a nightlight."

You'll be able to pick up Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 on February 25 and Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1 this May.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by KEV WALKER
Cover by CAFU
Complete Death Spiral Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
On Sale 5/13

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Homage Variant Covers Showcase The Iconic Villain Like Never Before
Related:

Marvel Comics Doctor Doom Homage Variant Covers Showcase The Iconic Villain Like Never Before
ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Preview Reveals More About Immortus And Sets Up Another Big Twist
Recommended For You:

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Preview Reveals More About Immortus And Sets Up Another Big Twist

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder