AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT Will Reveal Torment's Twisted Origin

Spider-Man’s legendary rogues gallery is about to get a whole lot deadlier! Torment, a new super-powered serial killer, debuts in next month's Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, the kickoff issue of the Death Spiral crossover running in Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

Following the crossover, Torment will be spotlighted in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1, a newly announced one-shot heading our way this May.

In Death Spiral, Torment’s killing spree puts Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson/Venom, and Eddie Brock/Carnage on a dramatic collision course, and when the violence finally subsides, it's said that "fans will be left wondering the truth behind the murderer’s dark motives and how deep his mysterious connection to Peter goes."

Well, all will be revealed in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1 by Charles Soule, who’s co-writing the crossover alongside Joe Kelly and Al Ewing, and acclaimed artist Kev Walker.

Each chapter of Death Spiral features a Connecting Variant Cover by Iban Coello, spotlighting a key player of the saga with Torment looming in the background.

The complete artwork will then be available as a variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1. Today, you can check out all nine parts and the fully connected piece, along with Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1's main cover by CAFU.

Here's the official description for the comic that promises to reveal "the origin of Torment":

The scariest new villain in the Marvel Universe finally gets his story told! He’s hunted Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock, killing his way to their throats and wrapping his razor whip around them. What forged the deadliest serial killer since Cletus Kasady? Find out in this one shot that will define Torment’s past and his future!

"When Carnage hit the comic page it made you think Venom wasn't that bad," Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said today. "Torment does that to Carnage here. He's not a symbiote. He's something much, much worse."

"And when you read what Charles Soule and Kev Walker serve up here with his origin," he added, "you may want to get a nightlight."

You'll be able to pick up Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 on February 25 and Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1 this May.