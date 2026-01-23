April Pool's Day Returns With New DEADPOOL One-Shot By Gail Simone And Must-See Variant Covers

This year, Deadpool will once again host "April Pool's Day," his own epic April Fool's Day celebration. In addition to a boatload of surprises, including merchandise, digital content, and more, Marvel Comics will bring the fun to comic shops with a new Deadpool: April Pool's Day one-shot.

The comic will be written by veteran Deadpool scribe Gail Simone and illustrated by acclaimed artist C.F. Villa. April Pool's Day variant covers also return with four new covers by Mark Bagley, Chad Hardin, Matteo Lolli, and Phil Noto, each depicting Wade Wilson doing what he does best—driving Marvel's heroes wild with his absurd antics.

Here's the official description for Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1:

IT'S APRIL POOL'S DAY IN THE 616! Join Wade Wilson as we celebrate April Pool’s Day, the way our ancestors did – with tricks, gags, and potentially universe-ending calamity. Wait, what was that last one? The real trick is, Wade’s being serious when he figures out how deadly the situation is on April 1st, and no one believes him! But you do, right? Because if not, this could spell the end of the Marvel Universe as we know it!

Can't get enough Deadpool? Wade Wilson: Deadpool, an all-new solo run by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw, also begins next month. Part of the X-Men’s new "Shadows of Tomorrow" era, the series reinforces the darker—and deadlier—side of the character as he seeks redemption following a tragic mistake that cost him everything.

In terms of the character's live-action future, Ryan Reynolds is expected to reprise the role of Deadpool in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. That comes after the $1.3 billion success of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, and Reynolds is reportedly tackling an X-Force movie for the post-Secret Wars MCU.

Below, you can check out David Baldeón, Todd Nauck and Jim Rugg's Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1 covers. The one-shot will also feature a variant cover by Kei Zama that spotlights Death's Head. We also have the first two April Pool's Day variant covers, with more on the way in the coming months.