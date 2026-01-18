April's Issues Of CAPTAIN AMERICA And WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON Set The Stage For Marvel's Next Event

The road to Armageddon, an upcoming Marvel Comics event written by Chip Zdarsky, officially begins this month in Captain America #6, the start of an all-new arc in Zdarsky's acclaimed run.

The writer will also set the stage for the event in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, a four-issue prelude series kicking off next month. Both series team Zdarsky up with top artists including Valerio Schiti, Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar and Jan Bazaldua on Captain America and Luca Maresca on Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon.

Today, we have a look ahead at what’s to come in April with the reveal of Captain America #9 and #10, new parts of the Armageddon lead-in arc, and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #3.

Armageddon picks up in the aftermath of One World Under Doom. With global tensions rising to determine the fate of Latveria, it’s up to Captain America and the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D. to prevent various groups from erupting into all-out war, including one with a startling connection to Doom’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Wolverine investigates a mysterious new super soldier program, but is too late to stop them from creating a deadly new Weapon X. All this while origin boxes, brought over to the 616 from the new Ultimate Universe, begin to surface, giving rise to new heroes and ushering in the next era of Avengers.

Here's a full breakdown of what's to come...

A CAPTAIN CORNERED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! After discovering how far Salvation’s True Latveria insurgency is willing to go for power, Captain America goes rogue, throwing in with the Latverian Liberators to take down Salvation before he can become the next Doctor Doom. But Salvation is prepared for Steve’s next attack, and his new ploy has heartbreaking consequences for the team…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 4/22

UNITED THEY FALL ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! A shocking betrayal leaves Captain America’s S.H.I.E.L.D. team at odds – just in time for Doom’s ultimate weapon to be dragged into the light. But it’s not what anyone thought it was, and as an all-out feeding frenzy ignites between Salvation, Red Hulk and S.H.I.E.L.D., it’s up to Steve to get his hands on the weapon before it’s too late!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #10

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by PACO DIAZ

On Sale 4/29

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON ENDS WITH A BANG! The shadows of David Colton’s past are collapsing over Wolverine. The high-risk hunt for the newest WEAPON comes to a head as all the players are on a crash course with each other! ARMAGEDDON is coming…and no one is ready. In the words of Nuke: GIVE ME A RED!

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 4)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 4/29