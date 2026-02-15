ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN Expands Cody Ziglar's Run With New One-Shot This May

While we wait to find out what the future holds in store for Miles Morales in the Marvel Universe, this May will see the release of a special one-shot, Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1.

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2026 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last month, Cody Ziglar's run of Miles Morales: Spider-Man came to an end, but we'll be able to enjoy the writer's take on Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man this May with Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1.

Featuring artwork by Alessandro Miracolo and IG Guara, the one-shot will collect the first six issues of the Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man Infinity Comic, the Marvel Unlimited companion series to Ziglar's run, in print for the first time.

Billed as a must-have for fans of the series and those looking for a standalone Miles Morales adventure by one of the character's longest-running creators, Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man delivers more personal stories about Miles and his supporting cast and further develops some of the key antagonists of Ziglar's run, including new additions to Miles' rogues' gallery like Hightail and Bumbler.

Here's the official description for Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1:

Miles Morales and his Amazing Friends—need all the help they can get! Spider-Man does whatever a spider can – but he’ll need a hand from his super-powered friends (and frenemies) to handle Bumbler’s string of art robberies, Hightail’s super-speedy secret mission and Frost Pharaoh’s assault on Brooklyn Visions Academy!

Zigler said, "One thing that I really enjoy about the possibilities of Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man is that it lets us explore parts of Miles that I didn't have room to cover in the main book: mostly his school life and his family life—things that I really enjoy writing, but because the nature of the beast, I wasn’t able to dive in them into them as fully as I would like."

"It's nice being able to check in on Miles' school life and personal life and fill out areas that I thought were lacking in the main book," he concluded.

Marvel Comics still hasn't announced a creative team for Miles' next comic, though rumours continue to swirl that Brian Michael Bendis will return to the character. Zigler's run received positive reviews, but after a few costume and status quo changes, many fans are eager for a classic take on the wall-crawler.

Below, you can check out a newly created cover for Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by Taurin Clarke, along with a variant cover by Paco Medina. Stay tuned for details on his future as we have them. 

image host
image host

ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO & IG GUARA
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 5/6

