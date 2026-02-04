CAPTAIN AMERICA And WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON Solicits Tee Up The Next AVENGERS Event, ARMAGEDDON

CAPTAIN AMERICA And WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON Solicits Tee Up The Next AVENGERS Event, ARMAGEDDON

This May, Captain America #11 and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4 deliver key chapters in the lead up to Armageddon, the next big Avengers event, and we have a first look.

This summer, the Avengers will undergo a transformation the likes of which hasn't been seen since Avengers: Disassembled in Armageddon, a new Marvel Comics event from Batman and Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky.

He's currently laying the groundwork for this event in his acclaimed run of Captain America as well as Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, a prelude series launching later this month. Today, you can see what’s to come in both titles in May, right before Armageddon arrives the following month.

Following Doom's fall at the end of One World Under Doom, Latveria is on the brink of civil war. In the latest arc of Captain America, Steve Rogers is deployed to prevent the race to control Doom's kingdom from erupting into a global conflict. As tensions rise, Cap discovers a startling secret about Doom's legacy and goes head-to-head with the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D. and Red Hulk to defend Latveria's future.

In Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, an investigation into missing mutants leads Wolverine to Primewarrior, an all-new super soldier program. Teaming up with Dave Colton, a new Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's run, Wolverine vows to bring Primewarrior down, confronting his own trauma as he faces off against a deadly new Weapon X.

And when the pair come across a mysterious "origin box" device originating from another universe—as in the Ultimate Universe—it's said that they'll unleash a power that will change the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes forever.

Armageddon is still being kept under wraps for the most part, but you can check out the main covers for Captain America #11 and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4 below. We also have a couple of variants for the former, teasing what's to come...

DOOM’S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON!

Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom’s ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with Red Hulk’s ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win. Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can’t-miss issue!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
Variant Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
Foreshadow Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
On Sale 5/13

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE LAUNCHES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INTO ARMAGEDDON!

All of the pieces are falling together – PRIMEWARRIOR’s attempt to create the next great super-soldier has brought together some of the past’s greatest successes, from Wolverine to Nuke to David Colton, A.K.A. CAPTAIN AMERICA! As the final puzzle piece clicks into place, the stage is set for the next AVENGERS epic and Wolverine must make a choice that will have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe...

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #4 (OF 4)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by LUCA MARESCA 
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 5/20

