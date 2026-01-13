Doctor Doom Battles Ultron In This April's DOOM 2099: RAGE OF DOOM #1 From Writer Frank Tieri

This April, Doctor Doom of 2099 strikes back! Following his return in last year's Doomed 2099 one-shot, Doom 2099's next chapter comes in the form of a one-shot, Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1.

Written by acclaimed writer Frank Tieri returns to continue the epic saga he set in motion in Doomed 2099, this time alongside rising star artist Von Randal (All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider).

The infamous future version of Doctor Doom, who experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to his role in Marvel Rivals, embarked on a startling journey to the present in Doomed 2099—only to return to his future humbled by his past self! Having lost everything, his only hope to reverse his cruel fate and reconquer his destiny lies in the megalomaniacal machine known as Ultron.

Here's the official description for Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1:

ULTRON VS. DOOM! Doctor Doom’s spell didn’t just annihilate his enemies – it wiped out all life on Earth, leaving even him to regret the cost. In the desolate future of DOOMED 2099, Doom discovers Ultron’s buried head and risks everything to repair his time machine. But awakening a dangerously powerful machine intelligence invites new rebellion, and the path to redemption may demand a price even Doom never anticipated.

"Behold the battle of two of comics’ all-time greatest villains!" Tieri teased. "After the shock ending to the last one-shot—that Doom 2099 was responsible for wiping out his timeline and all life on Earth—fans of that book were clamouring to find out how things got that way."

"Well, they need wonder no more because we reveal it here in Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1. And we've brought none other than Mr. AI terror himself, Ultron, along for the human life-ending ride."

"When we rejoin Doom in our story, he's a broken man who desperately wants to amend what he's done—the only problem is he needs his time machine fixed in order to do it," the writer added. "Enter Ultron, but will the one-time emperor of the world get what he wants out of Hank Pym's creation? Or will Ultron add him to the list of the nonliving?"

We also have comments from editor Mark Paniccia, who says, "If there’s one person who can beat Doom, it’s Frank Tieri. He really knows how to torture poor Victor! I almost feel bad for him. And in the first one-shot, we debuted the spectacular talents of illustrators Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar. This time we spotlight another great new artist, Von Randal."

Check out Junggeun Yoon's striking main Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1 cover below, along with variants by best-selling artists Derrick Chew and Peach Momoko, the latter of which will also be available as a virgin variant cover.