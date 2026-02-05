DOOMQUEST 10-Issue Comic Arrives This May; Billed As A "Quintessential" Doctor Doom Epic

This May, we'll learn what makes Doctor Doom one of Marvel's greatest supervillains in Doomquest, a ten-issue maxi-series written by current Fantastic Four scribe Ryan North, following his masterful take on the character in One World Under Doom. He'll be joined by acclaimed artist Francesco Mobili (Daredevil).

No one in Marvel Comics history has had greater triumphs—or more bitter defeats—than Doctor Doom. Now, we'll see him embark on his most ambitious quest yet in this definitive new Doom saga from two industry superstars.

A standalone, evergreen story, Doomquest provides a perfect introduction and all-encompassing exploration of the character as he journeys through time to achieve glory for Latveria—and ultimate victory over his archenemy Reed Richards.

It promises to be a wild and adventurous odyssey that, according to Marvel Comics, "takes readers into the heart of Victor Von Doom, across the edges of reality, into action-packed battles you can’t see anywhere else, and beyond."

Here's the official description of the series:

THE DAYS OF DOOM! Doctor Victor Von Doom is a great scientist, an unparalleled sorcerer and the ruler of his own nation. He is, by any measure, a great man. And yet Doom wants more. And when Reed Richards – Mister Fantastic, his greatest enemy and eternal rival – is showcased at a prestigious international event to which Doom wasn’t even invited, Doom is outraged. Reed shares his plan for his eventual retirement project: the total optimisation of history. He intends to go back in time, to all the eras humanity wasted on war and conflict, and fix them, saving trillions of lives and ensuring humanity can achieve its greatest and final glory. The idea of Reed rewriting history in his own image is, of course, antithetical to Doom, and so he decides to do it before Reed does. But when the Fantastic Four intervene, Doom finds himself in a battle he never intended – across all of time and space!

Talking about returning to the character after One World Under Doom, North said, "I thought we'd left Doom in a really interesting place with the events of One World Under Doom, and I was looking forward to seeing what others do with him now - and I still am."

"But when the chance came up to do an evergreen Doom story - meaning one set not in the immediate present but instead in the not-too-distant past, unshackled from his current status quo - it was really alluring, especially when I was told I could go as big and as crazy as I wanted."

"In short, this is the fun one: Doom at his absolute Doomiest as he careens his way through a quest through time, rewriting history in his image - all to ennoble and exalt his beloved Latveria," the writer added. "It's fun, it's bombastic, and I can promise some absolute banger Doom moments (and speeches!) in it."

Check out Alex Ross' cover for the debut issue of Doomquest below, along with variant covers by Fabrizio De Tommaso, Nic Klein, John Romita Jr., and an homage variant cover of Invincible Iron Man #149 by Marvel's Stormbreaker, Luciano Vecchio.