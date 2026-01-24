FANTASTIC FOUR #11 Will Finally Introduce A New Version Of The Future Foundation This May

Following a fateful encounter with the Invincible Woman, a dark alternate version of Sue Storm, Marvel's First Family will return home this May, more inspired than ever to build a better tomorrow.

In Fantastic Four #11, by acclaimed series writer Ryan North and rising star Patrick Boutin (Ultimate Universe: Two Years In) we'll get an epilogue to the "Invincible Woman" arc that kicked off last month and lays the groundwork for an all-new iteration of the Future Foundation, the group of young geniuses introduced in Jonathan Hickman's definitive run on the title.

The Future Foundation tested the very limits of science to solve the world’s greatest problems and discover new ways for mankind to thrive. Now, the Fantastic Four kickstart this bold initiative once more, but this time, they’ll be taking a much different approach.

Here's an official description for Fantastic Four #11, revealing more about what to expect from this iteration of the group:

INTRODUCING THE NEW FUTURE FOUNDATION! The Invincible Woman has been defeated.. but what comes next? And how can the Fantastic Four be ready for it, especially when they can't actually agree on what the future looks like? And to make matters worse, Doom's technology is now making its way into the world at large - including into the hands of two-bit criminals who are wholly unprepared for its awesome might! PLUS: The Future Foundation makes its return - as does a two-story A.I.M. plot of destruction from years ago! And all this happens as the Fantastic Four have their hands full... with the return of THE CRIMEASAURUS REX!

"This is our first really big story in the run - contrasting with the usual single issues (which we are still doing!) - and of course, bringing a story like that in for a landing is really satisfying," North shared. "I think it leaves Sue in a really interesting place. And of course, the Fantastic Four have encountered (and been pitched!) different versions of what a new Future Foundation could look like - and what they land on is exciting."

In addition, Fantastic Four #11 will include a special bonus story by award-winning writer and artist Stan Sakai. The Usagi Yojimbo creator will deliver an unforgettable showdown between Fantastic Four and one of their most iconic supervillains, Mole Man.

Check out the main cover by Humberto Ramos below, along with a Foil Variant Cover by Ben Su and variant covers by Simone Bianchi, Andrea Sorrentino and Rickie Yagawa.

FANTASTIC FOUR #11

Written by RYAN NORTH & STAN SAKAI

Art by PATRICK BOUTIN & STAN SAKAI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Foil Variant Cover by BEN SU

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Future Foundation Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Invincible Woman Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 5/13