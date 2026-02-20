JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST Is The Marvel Comics Crossover You Never Expected To See

Yes, this is a real crossover! In June, Jay & Silent Bob team up with Marvel's most iconic heroes in Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past, a one-shot written by Kevin Smith and illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli.

A lifelong True Believer, Kevin Smith has contributed to the Marvel legacy with his own Marvel Comics projects, frequent Marvel references in his film work and fun cameos on the comic page.

For starters, Smith wrote the seminal Daredevil: Guardian Devil, the story featuring Karen Page's death that set the stage for unforgettable Daredevil runs by creators like Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, and Chip Zdarsky.

Now, the moment he and fans have waited decades for finally arrives as his most beloved creations, Jay & Silent Bob, enter the Marvel Universe in a Multiverse-shattering one-shot. The duo will go on a wild trip across the Marvel mythos, teaming up with its greatest heroes against Doctor Doom, in an adventure that, according to Marvel Comics, "blends their iconic slacker humour with superhero storytelling."

Here's the official description for the upcoming Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past:

THEY’RE NOT EVEN SUPPOSED TO BE IN THIS UNIVERSE! Capped, tan American Jay and friendly neighborhood wider-man Silent Bob make a quick stop in the Marvel Universe! But when Doctor Doom decrees these Jersey guys must die, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and a whole hoary host of heroes must team up on a joint mission to save the dimwitted duo from a lethal case of super hero overload!

Addressing the lead up to this unexpected event, Smith shared, "From the moment in Mallrats when they made the very first reference to Wolverine in cinema history, I’ve always wanted Jay and Silent Bob to meet their Marvel heroes in a comic book crossover - so much so that I pitched it to Stan the Man himself the day he shot his cameo in the movie way back in 1995."

"Thirty years later, Jays of Future Past represents both a love letter to the magic and mayhem of Marvel as well as giggle-inducing proof that our childhood dreams can still come true, even at age 55," the filmmaker added.

Check out the main cover by acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto below, and stay tuned for more on Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past.