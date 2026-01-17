Jubilation Lee Finally Gets The Spotilight In JUBILEE: DEADLY REUNION Comic Book This April

On April 29, Marvel Comics will shine a special spotlight on the X-Men's Jubilee in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The iconic mutant firecracker, currently starring in Gail Simone, Dave Marquez, and Luciano Vecchio's Uncanny X-Men, will strike out on her own in Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1.

The Marvel's Voices one-shot, written by Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (Shang-Chi) and acclaimed rising star artist Michael YG (Iron Fist), kicks off when Jubilee's long-lost cousin shows up at the X-Men’s doorstep.

He has mutant powers of his own and a mission that will force Jubilee to explore her Chinese heritage and family history in what the publisher describes as "a profound way."

Here's the official description for Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1:

JUBILEE'S X-CELLENT ADVENTURE! Jubilation Lee always puts her life on the line for those in need – but for family? She’ll do anything! When the cousin she never knew is in sudden need of help, Jubilee tracks him down to save him! But Jubilee may find that her familial bonds aren’t as strong as she hoped! What secrets does her cousin hold? And what dangerous mutant power does he wield?! Join Jubilee as she embarks on a bombastic and life-altering journey of family, heart and heartbreak!

"I've been a big fan of Jubilee since high school, when I was reading the Chris Claremont and Jim Lee X-Men run," Yang shared. "She just felt like someone I would've been friends with at school, except she's an X-Man. She's also an American-born Chinese like me, so I've always wanted to tell a story about her uneasy relationship with her roots. I'm thrilled to finally get the chance."

Michael YG added, "I'm greatly honored to collaborate with Gene Luen Yang once again. This project is truly a celebratory highlight for me, just like a jubilee itself!"

Throughout the year, Marvel's Voices delivers super-powered storytelling that spotlights characters and creators, including renowned and emerging talent, exploring the multitude of unique backgrounds, journeys and identities found in the Marvel Universe.

Check out Fanyang's main cover for Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1 below, along with a variant cover by Ivan Tao. The character will also return to our screens later this year when X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+.