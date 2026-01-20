Major Mutant Mysteries Resurface As The X-MEN's "Shadows Of Tomorrow" Era Continues This April

As you no doubt saw in this month's X-Men #23, "Age of Revelation" may be over, but its effects on X-Men storytelling have only just begun.

The X-line returns to the present day this month after "Age of Revelation" opened the X-Men’s eyes to a tragic fate for mutantkind 10 years into the future. Now they find themselves living in the "Shadows of Tomorrow."

Ongoing titles like X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Wolverine are back, along with all-new titles and limited series in a new era of X-Men storytelling filled with newfound purpose, fresh initiative and dramatic mystery. Today, you can get a glimpse at what's to come with new cover reveals for issues coming this April.

April sees new issues of ongoing series Uncanny X-Men, X-Men, X-Men United, Wolverine, Generation X-23, Inglorious X-Force, and Wade Wilson: Deadpool.

Limited series Cyclops, Magik & Colossus, Moonstar, Rogue, and Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant reach key turning points in their bold, character-defining journeys, and a special Uncanny X-Men Annual, co-written by New York Times-bestselling author Mikki Kendall (Hood Feminism), will reveal answers to some of the most burning questions from last summer’s hit "Dark Artery" arc.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect...

MUTANT HISTORY REVEALED! From the pages of The Dark Artery arc in Uncanny X-Men: Who are the Regulators, the turn-of-the-century mutants who once called Haven House their home? And what secret connection do they have to Wolverine’s past?

UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE & MIKKI KENDALL

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 4/1

DANGER ROOM: PART THREE! As the X-Men struggle against the mysterious machinations of the Danger Room, help comes from an unexpected direction! But with the forces arrayed against them, can the X-Men hope to prevail?

X-MEN #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 4/1

BATTLE FOR THE SOULS! Charon, a time lost warrior, is dedicated to relieving everyone the pain of life! Will Moonstar be able to stop Charon from finding an artifact strong enough to complete his ritual? Or will Dani also succumb to his soul-trapping sword?

MOONSTAR #2 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

On Sale 4/8

Hellish dreams come to Haven House in our most unexpected story yet! Who has been manipulating the Uncanny X-Men since the beginning? Questions answered and nightmares unleashed…and a shocking ending that could change X-lore forever! X-fans, do not miss this story!

UNCANNY X-MEN #26

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 4/8

THE NEW MORLOCKS UNDER SIEGE! Logan and Silver Sable train the New Morlocks. But trouble follows the Wolverine – and a familiar enemy will resurface to cause all-new trouble that will result in DEATH! Not a hoax, not an imaginary tale!

WOLVERINE #18

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 4/8

ANGEL OF DEATH! Cable assembled his team to prevent an assassination…but has he brought down his own? The secret of Archangel changes everything, as does the revelation of the mystery mutant assailant trailing our hero!

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #4

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by PHILIP TAN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 4/15

A FAMILY MATTER! The Rasputins have been torn apart! Trapped in a gladiator arena, will Magik be able to fight her way out? And with no way to find her, will Colossus be able to help her before it’s too late?!

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #3 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 4/15

THE WAR ABOVE ALL CONTINUES To save Storm from The War Above All, a mysterious entity abducts Ororo out of the Multiverse completely. Storm must find her way back to Earth-616 by any means necessary.

STORM: EARTH’S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #3 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 4/15

X-MEN DIVIDED! Mutantdom’s newest institute of higher learning has barely welcomed its first students, and things are already going down in flames. Meanwhile, an elite team of mutants has to travel through time on a mission alongside none other than Captain America!

X-MEN UNITED #2

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 4/15

THE REAVERS ON A RAMPAGE! Now sporting all the best cybernetic enhancements, will the newest Reaver Tearjerker finally have the power to best Cyclops? Without the use of his visor, how will Cyclops fight back?!

CYCLOPS #3 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 4/22

THE MYSTERY DEEPENS Rogue is tangled in Constrictor’s web of lies and no closer to the truth of her past. Meanwhile, the mysterious John Stelton stops running from his own past and decides to confront Rogue head-on!

ROGUE #4 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 4/22

ONLY SMILING ON THE OUTSIDE! Wade Wilson is down, and fate (and the gangsters he’s gotten wrapped up with) keep kicking! He’s smiling on the outside, but what tragic fate has befallen Deadpool? Witness the gut-wrenching horror Wade has endured…even as he walks into a deadly murder in Central Park that will change the course of his life!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 4/22

CLASH OF THE TITANS! What has pit Hercules against Wolverine? Witness the clash and the fallout, as we march into the next phase of game-changing Logan storytelling!

WOLVERINE #19

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 4/22

X-23 DOWN FOR THE COUNT?! A turning point in the X-23 saga as Laura is taken out by the new X-numbers! The game is changed when a surprise force enters the scene…but who is on the side of righteousness, and can Scout find the allies needed to stop the death and destruction?!

GENERATION X-23 #3

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

On Sale 4/29

Gambit’s curse takes a terrifying turn, as legendary guests come to Haven House, and a sudden death throws the mutant world into chaos. It’s a story you never thought you’d see and one you won’t want to miss!

UNCANNY X-MEN #27

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 4/29