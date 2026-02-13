Marvel Comics Reveals Controversial VENOM Redesign For Mary Jane's Symbiote

When Marvel Comics introduced the "All-New Venom," the identity of the Symbiote's latest host was kept a secret. Eventually, we'd learn that Mary Jane Watson was beneath the alien costume, which, to the outside world, still looked like classic Venom (albeit with a gold chest logo).

Before the Queen in Black makes her move, Venom and Knull will both receive major redesigns, though the former could prove controversial.

This summer, Hela conquers the Marvel Universe in Queen in Black, an all-new crossover event spinning out of the current run of Venom by Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez and the newly launched Knull limited series by Ewing, Tom Waltz and Juanan Ramírez.

Today, you can see upcoming covers for both Venom and Knull that reveal key developments for the event, including all-new costumes for Mary Jane, cementing her bond with the Venom symbiote, and Knull, befitting the God of the Abyss's all-new power source: light.

Spinning out of Peter, MJ, and Venom's confrontation in May's Venom #258, Mary Jane's new costume debuts in Venom #259 this June. In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have an overdue heart-to-heart, but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business.

Now that her secret is out, MJ fully embraces her symbiote strength, leading to a big change for Venom and MJ's bond. Ewing said, "MJ's new look represents a 'levelling up' of sorts. After her most serious challenge as Venom so far, it represents a reassessment of her relationship with the symbiote - just in time for an even bigger threat looming on the horizon."

In Knull #5, the villain has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in Supernova fashion. But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more, and he comes upgraded for battle this time.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, Hela of Asgard, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will claim the light?

Below, you can check out Ryan Stegman's Knull #5 cover, along with his original design sheet for Knull's new armour and Carlos Gómez's Venom #259 cover, with R.B. Silva's design sheet for Mary Jane's new symbiote suit.

VENOM #259

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

On Sale 6/17

KNULL #5 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/13