Marvel Comics Reveals Controversial VENOM Redesign For Mary Jane's Symbiote

Marvel Comics Reveals Controversial VENOM Redesign For Mary Jane's Symbiote

This summer, Knull and Mary Jane Watson's Venom both get major costume redesigns, but the latter's could prove divisive given what a huge change it makes to the iconic Symbiote.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

When Marvel Comics introduced the "All-New Venom," the identity of the Symbiote's latest host was kept a secret. Eventually, we'd learn that Mary Jane Watson was beneath the alien costume, which, to the outside world, still looked like classic Venom (albeit with a gold chest logo). 

Before the Queen in Black makes her move, Venom and Knull will both receive major redesigns, though the former could prove controversial. 

This summer, Hela conquers the Marvel Universe in Queen in Black, an all-new crossover event spinning out of the current run of Venom by Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez and the newly launched Knull limited series by Ewing, Tom Waltz and Juanan Ramírez.

Today, you can see upcoming covers for both Venom and Knull that reveal key developments for the event, including all-new costumes for Mary Jane, cementing her bond with the Venom symbiote, and Knull, befitting the God of the Abyss's all-new power source: light. 

Spinning out of Peter, MJ, and Venom's confrontation in May's Venom #258, Mary Jane's new costume debuts in Venom #259 this June. In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have an overdue heart-to-heart, but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business.

Now that her secret is out, MJ fully embraces her symbiote strength, leading to a big change for Venom and MJ's bond. Ewing said, "MJ's new look represents a 'levelling up' of sorts. After her most serious challenge as Venom so far, it represents a reassessment of her relationship with the symbiote - just in time for an even bigger threat looming on the horizon."

In Knull #5, the villain has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in Supernova fashion. But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more, and he comes upgraded for battle this time.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, Hela of Asgard, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will claim the light?

Below, you can check out Ryan Stegman's Knull #5 cover, along with his original design sheet for Knull's new armour and Carlos Gómez's Venom #259 cover, with R.B. Silva's design sheet for Mary Jane's new symbiote suit.

Cwqhaoqg o

C1d9qgaw o

VENOM #259
Written by AL EWING
Art and Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ
On Sale 6/17

Ubhb7cse o

2ukbquxs o

KNULL #5 (OF 5)
Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ
Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 5/13

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 Final Issue Preview Is All About Spidey vs. The Kingpin
Related:

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 Final Issue Preview Is All About Spidey vs. The Kingpin
RUMOR: CIVIL WAR And ULTIMATES Writer Mark Millar Writing STAR WARS/AVENGERS Comic For Marvel
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: CIVIL WAR And ULTIMATES Writer Mark Millar Writing STAR WARS/AVENGERS Comic For Marvel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder