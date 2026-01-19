Marvel Comics Teases Major Character Death In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL Final Issues

Before reaching the legendary milestone Amazing Spider-Man #1000 later this year, Peter Parker and the entire Spider-family will be put through the wringer in Death Spiral, a new crossover kicking off next month.

The saga begins in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, a special one-shot in February, and continues in issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April. Today, you can learn about the final four Death Spiral chapters, and Marvel Comics has confirmed that "not everyone will survive Torment’s killing spree."

In Death Spiral, Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly teams up with current symbiote storytellers Al Ewing (Venom) and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage) to deliver a gut-wrenching superhero drama alongside a trio of all-star artists: Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz.

In the story, Spider-Man has returned to Earth just in time to face Carnage, who has discovered Spider-Man's secret identity in the mind of his newest host, Eddie Brock. When Spider-Man and Venom team up against the killer symbiote, another shocking secret is revealed as Peter Parker discovers that Mary Jane is the All-New Venom.

They'll find themselves in the crosshairs of Torment, a new serial killer supervillain "with a mysterious—and deeply personal—connection to Spider-Man." We don't know who the villain is, but many fans have pointed out that, on the cover art below, he's wearing Shocker's gauntlets.

Herman Schultz may have been one of the killer's victims or may even be getting serious by bonding with a Symbiote. We'll have to wait and see.

You can find out what's to come in April's Death Spiral issues below.

The serial killer Torment is following the path of the Death Spiral...and it’s led straight to Dylan Brock! Now the son of Venom is alone, injured and on the run...and Venom’s other child might be his only hope. But will Carnage choose to help Dylan...or kill him all over again? Because SOMEONE’S got to die...

VENOM #256 – DEATH SPIRAL PART SIX!

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 4/1

Spider-Man is the LAST hero standing against Torment’s onslaught! MJ, Eddie and Dylan are in Torment’s sights. Peter can’t save them all! And Torment’s newest ally just tipped the scales in the serial killer’s favor!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 (LGY #991) – DEATH SPIRAL PART SEVEN!

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by ED McGUINNESS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 4/8

Anna Watson and May Parker are caught in the Death Spiral, and their only hope is...Flash Thompson?! Will Spider-Man and Venom save the day, or will MJ and Peter’s old wounds create a new tragedy? And where’s Carnage in all this? Even when you find out – you STILL won’t believe it!

VENOM #257 – DEATH SPIRAL PART EIGHT!

Written by AL EWING

Art by JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 4/15

Torment will get away with murder. Unless Spider-Man does the UNTHINKABLE…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 (LGY #992) – DEATH SPIRAL FINALE!

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by ED McGUINNESS

On Sale 4/22