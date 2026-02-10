Marvel Comics To Introduce STORM's Daughter, Furaha, In May's X-MEN Titles

Marvel Comics has shared a look ahead at what's next for the X-Men, as "Shadows of Tomorrow" comes to an end, and the road to the next mutant milestone begins with the reveal of issues coming in May.

The start of the summer promises to be a monumental month for the X-Line. Cyclops' Alaskan X-Men team face their greatest challenge yet in the new "Danger Room" arc of Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz's X-Men. Over at Haven House, the New Mutants arrive and the Outliers disappear, a mystery that kicks off a new arc of Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio's Uncanny X-Men.

Plus, the moment we've waited for since the launch of the From the Ashes era—the reveal of the mysterious Inmate X—draws closer. And Graymatter Lane remains a hub of mutant drama and action in Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma's X-Men United.

Outside of the flagship titles, Cable gets closer to finding the first mutant president's assassin in Inglorious X-Force, X-23 takes on the Facility singlehandedly in Generation X-23, the Merc with a Mouth has a showdown with Hammerhead in Wade Wilson: Deadpool, and Logan faces a brutal defeat with lasting physical repercussions in Wolverine.

Limited series continue as Rogue discovers the dark truth behind a lost Brotherhood of Evil Mutants mission in the finale of Rogue, Cyclops braces for his final confrontation with the new Reavers in Cyclops #4, Dani Moonstar must search the past to save every soul on Earth in Moonstar #3, and the Rasputin siblings must put aside their differences to bring down the ancient witch Baba Yaga in Magic & Colossus #4.

Finally, Furaha, the daughter of Storm, arrives in Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4. Writer Murewa Ayodele reveals more about this mysterious future X-Kid, following her buzzworthy debut in last year's X-Men: Hellfire Vigil one-shot, where she appeared to Storm in a vision.

"I love Furaha so much. Every fan art of hers I see warms my heart," Ayodele said today. "It brought me great pleasure to finally get to write Storm and Furaha interacting together on the page. I find their exchanges extremely wholesome."

Here's a full breakdown of what's to come for the X-Men this May...

AN EYE FOR AN EYE! When Cyclops loses Mei to Pierce, he captures one of his prized Reavers as revenge! How will Cyclops use his new hostage to his advantage? And will Mei escape the clutches of Pierce’s Reaver army?!

CYCLOPS #4 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 5/6

FURAHA, STORM’S DAUGHTER, ARRIVES!

STORM: EARTH’S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #4 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 5/6

MOB LIFE! The gangster Hammerhead has cottoned on to Deadpool’s secret. But Wade can’t be bought… No wait, that’s not right. Wade can totally be bought. That’s his whole deal as a mercenary… OH, Hammerhead has the ’Pool by the floats, that’s what it is, and whatever choice he makes, someone close to him will wind up DEAD!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #4

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 5/6

DANGER ROOM: PART FOUR! Rest in peace, X-Men! The Danger Room’s victory seems all but assured with the X-Men scattered, broken and beaten. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before...and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in.

X-MEN #29

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 5/6

SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS!

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA #1

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 5/6

A SIBLING RIVALRY! Magik and Colossus meet the great witch Baba Yaga, and she is not happy to see them! With their relationship out of step, will the Rasputins be able to hold her off? Or will Baba Yaga damage the siblings’ future beyond repair?

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #4 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 5/13

INMATE X REVEALED! Our wildest UNCANNY story yet continues! A mysterious turn of events brings the New Mutants to the Uncanny X-Men, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found! All this plus the secret of Graymalkin Prison’s INMATE X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind?

UNCANNY X-MEN #28

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 5/13

SAVAGE CHAMPION! The shocking events of last issue culminate in a showdown over a century in the making. Who or what are the SAVAGE CHAMPIONS? Sharpen your claws for the fight of WOLVERINE’s life…and a twist that’ll have ramifications for Wolverine books going forward!

WOLVERINE #20

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 5/13

THE HORSEMAN OF DEATH! Cable has cleared one X-Force member of murder and suspects another. But when a fight against the Nasty Boys goes south, the truth stands revealed – and it may just put X-Force six feet under!

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #5

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by PHILIP TAN & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 5/20

TRAPPED IN MEMORIES! The cursed sword Dáinsleif plans to take every bit of Moonstar, from heart to soul. As the sentient sword combs through Dani’s memories, what secrets will it unlock? And will Dani wake up before it’s too late?!

MOONSTAR #3 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

On Sale 5/20

FORGIVEN, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN Now that Rogue knows the truth about her past, will she ever be forgiven for the pain she caused? Could she ever forgive herself?

ROGUE #5 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 5/20

Since a field squad of Melee, Jitter and Laura Kinney accompanied Captain America on a covert mission to right a wrong from his past, nothing has gone as planned, and the squad meets their match with a mutant foe who might not ever let them get home. Meanwhile, a shadow descends over Graymatter Lane... And the Beast and Magneto have an explosive difference of opinion!

X-MEN UNITED #3

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 5/20

X-23 ON THE HUNT! Laura Kinney is through playing nice. The Facility has her friends, and they have her sister. And not a damn thing on Earth will stand between her and their safety. They want “X-23, the perfect killer”? Oh, they’ve got it! SNIKT!

GENERATION X-23 #4

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by MARCO RENNA

Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

On Sale 5/27

