Miles Morales Goes Back To His Classic Look In New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY Comic Book Series

Marvel Comics has announced that many of our favourite web-slingers will assemble in a new series this April, The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity. The five-issue series is being written by Jordan Morris (Predator: Bloodshed) and Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), with art by Pere Perez (Amazing Spider-Man: Torn).

Spinning directly out of Kelly's hit run of Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Versity sees Norman Osborn (yes, the former Green Goblin) take various Spider-heroes under his wing to train them against a deadly incoming threat: himself!

Following up on Norman’s heroic turn as Spider-Man—as well as his looming descent back to madness—and bringing the entire Spider-family together as a united front, the series is an essential chapter in the lead-up to Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the huge milestone issue coming later this year.

Arguably, the biggest talking point on the cover art below is Miles Morales' return to his classic costume. This will lend even more weight to theories that Brian Michael Bendis' upcoming Marvel Comics return will see him take charge of a new ongoing series featuring the character who, in recent years, has become a little diluted.

Here's the official description for The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #1:

LEARNING TO CRAWL! Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Araña, Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl have one thing in common – THEY AREN’T READY. According to former Resolute Spider-Man Norman Osborn. So he and Spider-Woman are going to train them to meet the next threat – the only way the Green Goblin knows how. Because the next threat might well BE the Green Goblin!

Discussing how the Spider-heroes react to their new mentor, Morris said, "The younger Spiders all have their own take. Some of them are stoked, some are more wary (specifically the ones Norman has killed before). To a certain extent, they’re all students of Pete. Even the ones who haven’t trained with him specifically see him as a role-model."

"Since Pete has forgiven Norman, the other Spiders are willing to give him a chance. Even though certain members of the team are more prickly, they all share the try-and-see-the-best-in-people ethos that is so important to Pete."

Kelly added, "Spider-Versity spins directly out of the events of Amazing Spider-Man. Norman has a definitive threat in mind that he's trying to protect the young Spiders against. One he knows intimately. But even for a master planner like Norman, things may perhaps go awry, and the kids will face some unexpected threats. Nothing like learning on the job!"

Check out Giuseppe Camuncoli's main cover for The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #1 below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.