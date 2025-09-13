ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Aftermath Revealed With First Look At THE WILL OF DOOM #1 And CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

The final days of Doctor Doom's reign have begun, and in this week's One World Under Doom #7, we watched as the villain made one last-ditch effort to maintain power. While Doom's desperate actions in the event's closing issues may not save his rule, they will ensure its impact will be felt forever.

In the aftermath of Doom's fall, Marvel's heroes brace for what's next this December in The Will of Doom #1, a special year-ending one-shot by Eisner-nominated writer Chip Zdarsky and superstar artist CAFU. Then, all eyes turn to Captain America as he leads the charge towards the future of Latveria—and the entire Marvel Universe—in Captain America #6.

That marks the start of a new chapter of Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's run, bringing their recently-launched series to the present day with a bang. The arc will also feature art by rising stars Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz.

Captain America's mission to restore order in Latveria will be hindered by Salvation, a new villain with secret ties to the country's tragic history. As war breaks out, long-hidden machinations of Doctor Doom will be brought to light, uncovering a shocking evolution of Doom's legacy.

Another adversary Captain America finds himself against will be General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk. Seeking revenge against Latveria for his imprisonment during One World Under Doom, Red Hulk's involvement will be set up in The Will of Doom #1, along with other upcoming major storylines across Marvel Comics.

Here's the official descriptions for both comics:

LONG LIVE, DOOM! In THE WILL OF DOOM #1, as the Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, they’re faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will...the RED HULK? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here! CAP RETURNS TO PRESENT DAY FOR AN ALL-NEW ERA! In CAPTAIN AMERICA #6, the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, and with warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of allies pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?

"A Latveria with Doom in charge is incredibly dangerous. A Latveria without Doom in charge is even worse," Zdarsky explained. "Thunderbolt Ross and Latveria’s new leader, Salvation, have their eyes on Latveria's deadliest secrets, and whoever gets their hands on them will be a threat that will undo the world."

"Between The Will of Doom and Captain America, we’re charting a new course for the Marvel Universe with one simple statement: Doom always has a plan," he teased.

Below, you can see Jonas Scharf's The Will of Doom #1 cover, along with J. Scott Campbell's wraparound cover highlighting the Marvel Universe's major players. Then, there's Josemaria Casanovas' Captain America #6 variant featuring the mysterious Salvation, and Zdarsky's Captain America #6 variant cover hinting at Doom's future.

WILL OF DOOM #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by CAFU

Cover by JONAS SCHARF

Wraparound Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On Sale 12/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Salvation First Appearance Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Spoiler Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

On Sale 12/17