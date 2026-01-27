Sal Buscema, Legendary SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN Artist, Has Passed Away Age 89

It's been confirmed today that Sal Buscema, the legendary comic book artist, best known for lengthy runs on The Spectacular Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, has passed away at the age of 89.

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, he started his career in the comic book industry as an inker for Dell Comics. Joining Marvel Comics in the late 1960s, Buscema's big break came on The Avengers.

Later, he worked on Uncanny X-Men, Sub-Mariner, Captain America, New Mutants, Thor, and Marvel Team-Up. During his stint on the latter, Buscema co-created Jean DeWolff and spent a couple of years working on Batman and Superman for DC. However, Marvel Comics was his home, and he quickly returned there.

Yesterday would have been Buscema's 90th birthday, but he sadly died on Saturday, January 24. A statement posted on his official Facebook page reads, "It is with a heavy heart that the Buscema family confirms the rumors that Sal Buscema passed away Saturday 1/24 in his home, 2 days before his 90th Birthday."

"He is survived by his wife, Joan Buscema married since 1960 and his three adult sons. Sal was always humbled by all the fans and appreciation bestowed on him over the years," it continued. "Our family asks that you please be respectful of our time for mourning. We will update the public on this official Sal Buscema FB page as we have information to share."

This is another huge loss for the world of comic books, but there's no doubting that, like many of the greats, his work will live on forever.

Many people paid homage to Buscema for his 90th birthday before the news broke, including Spectacular Spider-Man writer J.M. DeMatteis. He wrote, "Sal Buscema turns 90 today. There’s hardly a Marvel character Sal hasn’t left his mark on, from Cap to the Hulk, Avengers to Thor."

"Working with Sal for two years on Spectacular Spider-Man remains a highlight of my career. And the best part? He’s not just a great artist, he’s a truly good guy."

Our thoughts go out to Buscema's friends and family at this time. Rest in peace.