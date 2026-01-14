SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN Crossover Brings Geoff Johns Back To Marvel; Will Feature Lex Luthor/Green Goblin Team-up

Following the success of last year's Deadpool/Batman and celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, Marvel Comics and DC Comics reunite in April for Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1.

Like last year's crossover, we can look forward to a double-dose of history-making comic book storytelling, as this follows DC's own one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man, in March.

The lead story, where Spider-Man and Superman join forces, will be written by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer in his first full-length Marvel Comics story, and illustrated by one of Marvel's most acclaimed artists, Pepe Larraz.

In addition, the one-shot will feature various bonus stories by a spectacular lineup of industry talent, each co-starring Marvel and DC characters, "including a few surprises readers will be talking about for the next fifty years," according to Marvel Comics.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect from Spider-Man/Superman #1:

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO...but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

And more!

"I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book," Meltzer said today. "Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready."

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added, "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!"

"I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time."

Spider-Man/Superman #1 will include a main cover by Pepe Larraz and an assortment of stunning variant covers by top artists, including Sara Pichelli, Walter Simonson, Greg Capullo, Marcos Martin, Ryan Stegman, Peach Momoko, Erik Larsen, Jerome Opeña, and Russell Dauterman along with a wraparound cover by Kaare Andrews and a Foil Cover by Mark Bagley.

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE!

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 4/15