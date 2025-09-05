T'Challa Will Fight His Way Back To The Wakandan Throne In New BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC Comic Book

The cosmic side of the Marvel Universe is experiencing a radical transformation in the pages of Imperial, the four-issue event series by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, and Federico Vicentini.

In its wake, a new era of space storytelling begins with series launches like Planet She-Hulk, Nova Centurion, and, announced today, Black Panther: Intergalactic, a four-issue limited series by acclaimed writer Victor LaValle (Wolverine: Sabretooth War) and rising star artist Stefano Nesi (Gwenpool).

Black Panther: Intergalactic is part of the first wave of series spinning out of Imperial, an epic saga that shatters the existing status quo of the Marvel cosmos and establishes a new intergalactic order among its most powerful empires, including the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

In last month’s Imperial War: Black Panther one-shot, T'Challa restored his people’s honour after they were framed for the assassinations that ignited this galaxy-spanning conflict. Now, his search for the truth continues. As T'Challa dives deeper into a deadly conspiracy, trouble brews back home, and forces emerge that are determined to keep him from returning to the Wakandan throne.

Here's the official description for Black Panther: Intergalactic #1:

THE INTERGALACTIC EMPEROR OF WAKANDA! T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, faces the challenge of uniting all of his kingdom – on Earth and in the stars! Before he can begin, though, someone – or something – steals him away to a mysterious planet where the Black Panther must fight for his life! Shuri, his sister, works to find him – but with the king and princess distracted, will someone else seize the title of Emperor of Wakanda?!

On continuing the adventure he set up in Imperial War: Black Panther, LaValle said, "When Jonathan Hickman invited me to work on the Black Panther Imperial one-shot, I jumped because it might be my only chance to write T'Challa. But then I got Black Panther: Intergalactic, and I am here for it."

"T'Challa has had some hard times, real lows; he's learned from being down, and now he's ready to come up. Become a king again? Maybe. Or maybe even something more."

Nesi added, "I'm so glad to be part of this project and to work with Marvel again. Taking on Black Panther's adventures in space is an exciting new challenge. I'm usually more into urban heroes, so jumping into the cosmos felt like the perfect change. I love the character, and Victor's writing brings a powerful and interesting take to T'Challa that I can’t wait to bring to life."

Marvel Comics has toyed with the idea of Black Panther being a cosmic hero a few times over the years. With that now likely to be his status quo for the foreseeable future, we can't help but wonder whether that will influence Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 plans.

Check out Cafu's cover for Black Panther: Intergalactic #1 below.

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #1 (OF 4)

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE

Art by STEFANO NESI

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 12/17