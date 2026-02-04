ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Reveals Kang's Identity And Features Another Big Twist - SPOILERS

In Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe, the diabolical genius known as The Maker used time travel to create his ideal Earth by systematically preventing anyone from ever becoming a superhero and by establishing a secret group of supervillains, The Maker's Council, that rules the world from the shadows.

However, for the past two years, the Maker has been trapped inside The City, a place of the Maker's own design where time and space operate completely separately from the outside world. And while he's been away, heroes have emerged, determined to fix the world.

While the Ultimates and their network of heroes lead a global charge against the Maker's Council, Ultimate Endgame #1 saw Iron Lad (Tony Stark), Doom, Spider-Man, and America Chavez enter The City to confront the Maker.

In the event's opening chapter, The Maker's forces quickly overwhelmed them...until they were saved by Death's head. He brought the heroes to his boss, Immortus, who was revealed as Howard Stark, Tony's father, now an old man after an aeon inside the City. Immortus warned the heroes that the Maker has become the City itself, and today's Ultimate Endgame #2 features more big reveals.

The issue itself is quite hard to follow at times, and will likely read better when the entire series is available. Still, as The Maker closes in, Howard attempts to protect the Immortus Engine by killing Tony—after 2000 years, he doesn't remember that Iron Lad is his son—forcing the leader of the Ultimates to fight back.

Immortus is inadvertently killed in the blast, but not before seeing Tony's face...who he recognises as Kang, a character he unmasked way back in the Ultimate Invasion storyline (the limited series, written by Jonathan Hickman, introduced the new Ultimate Universe).

As of now, we don't know how Iron Lad becomes the Conqueror, but we know from the series mentioned above that he's at war with The Maker from the far future.

The biggest reveal is saved for last, when it's seemingly confirmed that the years The Maker spent torturing Reed Richards before transforming him into "Doom" appear to have made it so that he's been secretly controlled by the villain this whole time...

THE END HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe - including Spider-Man, America Chavez, Killmonger and Doom - desperately search for a way to stop the Maker. Plus, Iron Lad makes a stunning and heartbreaking discovery that could change the fate of the entire Ultimate Universe forever. Don't miss this pivotal chapter that will leave you reeling!

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Artwork by TERRY DODSON, JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale Now