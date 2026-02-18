ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 Ending Explained: Here's How Jonathan Hickman Ends The Wall-Crawler's Series

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 Ending Explained: Here's How Jonathan Hickman Ends The Wall-Crawler's Series

Ultimate Spider-Man #24, the final issue of the series, went on sale today, but how does Jonathan Hickman bring a close to his two-year take about a Peter Parker married with children.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2026 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In the Ultimate Universe, twenty years ago, The Maker prevented a radioactive spider from biting a young Peter Parker. He likewise prevented the creation of any other superheroes and formed a secret council to rule the world from the shadows.

Twenty-three months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter that same radioactive spider along with a Picotech suit. Since then, Peter has used the incredible powers granted by the spider's bite to fight crime as Spider-Man, joined by his friend Harry Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin.

For nearly two years, they've been fighting the Kingpin of New York and his Sinister Six. When Ultimate Spider-Man #24 opens, it's time for the final strike against the villain. However, the Green Goblin and Mysterio are meeting with Captain Britain, and Spider-Man is fighting for his life to keep Kingpin and Mr. Negative away from his son and Black Cat.

After a lengthy, violent battle, Spider-Man defeats Wilson Fisk, and Richard, transforming into a monstrous Venom, manages to protect the Black Cat from some Anti-Venom-like foes dispatched by the Kingpin. 

Mr. Negative compels the Kingpin to jump off a building and take his own life, but Fisk's will is too strong, and he takes Negative with him. They both die, while Harry loses his wife, Gwen Stacy, to the Mysterio collective she's now part of after her mind was combined with the other Mysterios. He also decides to delete the abusive AI version of his father.

Following a flashback to the day Peter found out Mary Jane was pregnant, he explains that, while he always felt something was missing without his powers, it ultimately didn't matter because he already had everything he wanted: his family. 

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 concludes with Peter, suited up as Spider-Man, alongside MJ, Richard, and May, leading into his role in the Ultimate Endgame series set to bring an end to this parallel world.

This series wraps up in a way that doesn't necessarily bring Spider-Man's story to a definitive close, and writer Jonathan Hickman could have quite easily kept this series going for many more years before Marvel Comics chose to pull the plug on its new Ultimate Universe. Still, as a self-contained 24-issue story, Ultimate Spider-Man mostly worked. 

However, it may have also proven that marrying Peter off to MJ isn't necessarily the magic fix that many people think it would be for the mainline Amazing Spider-Man series.

Check out some pages from today's Ultimate Spider-Man finale below.

image host
image host
image host

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks - the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 18/2

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man Must Protect Norman Osborn From IRON MAN This May As Iron Patriot Returns
Related:

Spider-Man Must Protect Norman Osborn From IRON MAN This May As Iron Patriot Returns
UPDATE: CIVIL WAR And ULTIMATES Writer Mark Millar Writing STAR WARS/AVENGERS Comic For Marvel
Recommended For You:

UPDATE: CIVIL WAR And ULTIMATES Writer Mark Millar Writing STAR WARS/AVENGERS Comic For Marvel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder