ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 Ending Explained: Here's How Jonathan Hickman Ends The Wall-Crawler's Series

In the Ultimate Universe, twenty years ago, The Maker prevented a radioactive spider from biting a young Peter Parker. He likewise prevented the creation of any other superheroes and formed a secret council to rule the world from the shadows.

Twenty-three months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter that same radioactive spider along with a Picotech suit. Since then, Peter has used the incredible powers granted by the spider's bite to fight crime as Spider-Man, joined by his friend Harry Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin.

For nearly two years, they've been fighting the Kingpin of New York and his Sinister Six. When Ultimate Spider-Man #24 opens, it's time for the final strike against the villain. However, the Green Goblin and Mysterio are meeting with Captain Britain, and Spider-Man is fighting for his life to keep Kingpin and Mr. Negative away from his son and Black Cat.

After a lengthy, violent battle, Spider-Man defeats Wilson Fisk, and Richard, transforming into a monstrous Venom, manages to protect the Black Cat from some Anti-Venom-like foes dispatched by the Kingpin.

Mr. Negative compels the Kingpin to jump off a building and take his own life, but Fisk's will is too strong, and he takes Negative with him. They both die, while Harry loses his wife, Gwen Stacy, to the Mysterio collective she's now part of after her mind was combined with the other Mysterios. He also decides to delete the abusive AI version of his father.

Following a flashback to the day Peter found out Mary Jane was pregnant, he explains that, while he always felt something was missing without his powers, it ultimately didn't matter because he already had everything he wanted: his family.

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 concludes with Peter, suited up as Spider-Man, alongside MJ, Richard, and May, leading into his role in the Ultimate Endgame series set to bring an end to this parallel world.

This series wraps up in a way that doesn't necessarily bring Spider-Man's story to a definitive close, and writer Jonathan Hickman could have quite easily kept this series going for many more years before Marvel Comics chose to pull the plug on its new Ultimate Universe. Still, as a self-contained 24-issue story, Ultimate Spider-Man mostly worked.

However, it may have also proven that marrying Peter off to MJ isn't necessarily the magic fix that many people think it would be for the mainline Amazing Spider-Man series.

Check out some pages from today's Ultimate Spider-Man finale below.

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks - the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you!