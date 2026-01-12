ULTIMATE UNIVERSE FINALE #1 And More Revealed For April As Marvel's Ultimate Line Draws To A Close

Ultimate Endgame #1 marked the beginning of the end of Marvel's Ultimate Universe. The five-part event series by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson closes out the groundbreaking line of comics that ignited the industry over the last two years with its bold storytelling and captivating reinventions of the Marvel mythos.

Following Ultimate Endgame's conclusion in April, Ultimate Universe Finale #1, a special one-shot, brings together all of the Ultimate series' creators for a final goodbye.

April also sees the final issues of Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio's Ultimate Wolverine and Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates, with the final issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men concluding in the preceding months. Today, you can see the reveals of all of April's Ultimate releases as the countdown to the end of the Ultimate Universe truly begins.

A two-year project told in real time, the Ultimate Universe was a first-of-its-kind line of storytelling that quickly became history in the making. With an epic can’t-miss conclusion this April, the line will be able to be enjoyed from beginning to end as a complete, interconnected, and deeply rewarding saga.

Here's what to expect from the final four chapters:

YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! Wolverine and Phoenix track Magik right into the demonic dimension of Limbo for an epic, devastating showdown! To escape Illyana’s realm of dark magic, a final sacrifice must be made, one that will lead directly into ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #16

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 4/15

YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATES! She-Hulk and her remaining teammates confront the villainous Hulk in a brutal, all-or-nothing battle on Gamma Island!

ULTIMATES #24

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 4/1

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 4/22

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE… Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell…

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE FINALE #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP, CHRIS CONDON, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BRYAN HILL & PEACH MOMOKO

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, STEFANO CASELLI, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JUAN FRIGERI & PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 4/29