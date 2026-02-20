WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON Comic Reunites Marvel's Weirdest Family This May

Just in time for Pride Month, Wiccan and Hulkling headline a new one-shot comic this May, with stories by Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Luciano Vecchio, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2026 04:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This year, Marvel Comics will celebrate Pride Month with one of comics' most iconic and unique superhero families in Wiccan & Hulking: Raid of Ultron, an all-new Marvel's Voices one-shot hitting stands May 27. 

The special spotlights fan-favourite couple Wiccan and Hulkling, along with their amazing—and complex—family, including Scarlet Witch, Vision, Speed, and Viv Vision. Bringing together an incredible lineup of superstar LGBTQIA+ talent and rising stars, Wiccan & Hulking: Raid of Ultron #1 will feature stories by Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Marvel’s Stormbreaker Luciano Vecchio, Zoe Tunnell, Rachael Stott and more.

The saga will spotlight the importance of re-centring community in times of darkness as Wiccan and Hulkling join forces with their loved ones to defeat an evil villain bent on shattering their shared happiness. 

Here's the official description of the comic, along with a full breakdown of what to expect:

WICCAN & HULKLING REUNITE WITH FAMILY...AND DANGER!

Wiccan & Hulkling gather their known & beloved friends and family to celebrate their wedding anniversary – but everything goes awry when Ultron arrives to reclaim Vision and Viv!

  • The issue’s framing story by writer Wyatt Kennedy picks up where Wiccan: Witches’ Road leaves off as Wiccan and Hulkling host an epic anniversary party at their new home, but a certain megalomaniacal robot is eager to have a family reunion of their own, and an Ultron army attacks the festivities!
  • Returning from last year’s Marvel United: A Pride Special, writer Zoe Tunnell’s story sees Hulkling and his alternate universe half-sister Phyla-Vell together bond over their shared legacy, exchange advice, and combine their mighty Marvellous strength to take down Ultron’s forces! 
  • Acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo brings father and daughter together again as Viv deconstructs her own identity and how it interacts with being a synthezoid with her dad, Vision.
  • And more!

Vision and Wanda Maximoff's family have become a huge part of the MCU in recent years, starting with WandaVision and continuing in Agatha All Along and the upcoming VisionQuest. The latter is expected to end the trilogy, but a Scarlet Witch movie will likely happen in Phase 7.

Check out Russell Dauterman's main cover for Wiccan & Hulking: Raid of Ultron #1 below, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more information on this title and the reveal of 2026's "Pride Variant Covers."

image host

WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON #1
Written by WYATT KENNEDY, JOSH TRUJILLO, ZOE TUNNELL & MORE
Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO, RACHAEL STOTT & MORE
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 5/27

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
