James Gunn's Bad Week Gets Worse As Fans Roast DC Studios Boss For Rick Flag Sr. Mistake

James Gunn's Bad Week Gets Worse As Fans Roast DC Studios Boss For Rick Flag Sr. Mistake

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's words have come back to haunt him this week after Supergirl's script was torn eviscerated by critics, and now the filmmaker's DC fandom is being questioned.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Despite delivering three well-reviewed DC Comics adaptations with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2, the internet has a short memory, and James Gunn's ability to lead DC Studios is being questioned after the largely negative response to Supergirl.

That's the first DCU project Gunn has neither written nor directed, so it's facing extra scrutiny. Plus, after talking about how DC Studios would never move forward with anything that didn't have an excellent script—and the Superman director called Supergirl's screenplay "incredible"—his words are coming back to haunt him.

As someone who is hugely active on social media, Gunn has opened himself up to being criticised in a way that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has cleverly avoided. Remaining a largely elusive figure, Feige stays off the internet and only shows up when it's time to make an impact with a big announcement or hype a new release.

Gunn often celebrates character anniversaries on X, Instagram, and Threads. However, in a week where everyone is talking about Supergirl's struggles, he's highlighted one of the DCU's most divisive characters...with the wrong information. 

Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo in the DCU, made his first comic book appearance (in post-Crisis on Infinite Earths continuity) in 1987’s Secret Origins #14. Gunn incorrectly pointed to that happening in The Brave and the Bold #25 in 1959, which is actually where Rick Flag Jr. first appeared. 

Mistakes happen, this isn't a big deal, and in Gunn's defence, he may have meant the Rick Flag character in general, who was obviously retconned into being a Sr. and Jr. years later. Still, at a time when he's staying quiet on how Supergirl is faring, many fans didn't appreciate the error, leading to the DC Studios co-CEO being hit with one of X's dreaded Community Notes...

It's a little embarrassing, sure, but not the end of the world. Still, this is social media, and many unhappy DC fans took the opportunity to question Gunn's fandom and demand answers on why he's celebrating and prioritising Rick Flag Sr. over so many DC heavy-hitters still missing from the DCU.

You can check out a sampling of those posts below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/26/2026, 6:07 AM
I saw the movie. I really enjoyed it. It was a fun movie. Not amazing. But it’s fun.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/26/2026, 6:16 AM
This article is pathetic
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 6:20 AM
I saw James Gunn, Supergirl Better than ANYTHING Zack Snyder has done.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/26/2026, 6:40 AM
@OneMoreTime - So you saying this movie that's currently being completely destroyed by the critics, is better than Watchmen? Yeah.... hard to take you seriously on this one
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 6/26/2026, 6:22 AM
Social media was a mistake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2026, 6:33 AM
Gunn’s done this for many characters since he’s taken over as co-head of DC Studios , it’s just unfortunately bad timing that this was on the same weekend as a Supergirl movie that’s ended up being somewhat divisive (as opposed to the largely negative narrative Josh is trying to spin) so just a coincidence…

Plus as I said , he’s done this for other DC characters and has not been hit by any community note for those ones to my knowledge so dude made a mistake but right now “fans” have ammo to jump on Gunn so they will for anything he does , it is what it is.

Anyway , I don’t hate Rick Flagg Sr but I haven’t found him to be all that compelling of a character so far either so hopefully he improves moving forward!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/26/2026, 6:34 AM
I live nearby Berkeley I know this will not bode well within the Hipster tribes.

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