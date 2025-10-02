RUMOR: DC Studios Is Developing A PLASTIC MAN Project - Will It Be A Movie Or TV Series?

We first started hearing rumblings about a possible Plastic Man movie, with Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky at the helm, last summer. It's one of only a handful of rumours that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has remained silent on, suggesting there could be something to it.

Plastic Man is a character fans have long hoped to see on the big screen. Aronofsky, meanwhile, is no stranger to the DC Universe after coming close to helming what would have been a very unique adaptation of Batman: Year One.

According to @MyTimeToShineH, a Plastic Man project is officially in development at DC Studios. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether it will be a movie or TV show. However, it's easy enough to imagine it being a lower-budgeted DCU feature similar to Clayface and the delayed Sgt. Rock.

Created by Jack Cole in 1941, Plastic Man is a superhero with the ability to stretch, reshape, and morph his body into virtually any form. Originally a petty criminal named Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, he was transformed after a chemical accident, which granted him his powers.

Rather than pursue a life of crime, he turned to heroism, using his abilities to fight injustice. Plastic Man is typically depicted as a wisecracking, lighthearted character, with his elastic form allowing for inventive and unpredictable solutions to problems. His powers are virtually limitless, enabling him to stretch, flatten, and twist into any shape or size.

While it might be a little too similar to Clayface, DC Studios could take Plastic Man down the body horror route, similar to a comic book series that launched last year.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Ben Schwartz is eager to join the DCU as the hero and previously said, "I’m actually friends of James. Got to love James Gunn and can’t wait for his Superman too. My, plea for superheroes. I, of course, love the Marvel Universe, but DC has a character named Plastic Man. I always thought that he could be like the Deadpool, that universe."

"He could be comedic. He has like, a big thief back story. [Patrick] O’Brian, I’m obsessed with that character. And, he’s funny," the actor continued. "And I think having a funny character in the Justice League, because technically he is a part of the Justice League. I think that would be like a perfect foil to all the other serious characters they have over there."

Plastic Man is the type of weird character who is bound to appeal to James Gunn, and there's definitely a body horror element to Plastic Man which separates him from Marvel's Mister Fantastic, for example. He'd no doubt make a fine addition to the Justice Gang somewhere down the line, too.

