DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Takes Surprising World Record From Hugh Jackman After Returning As [SPOILER]

We're sure the majority of you have seen Deadpool and Wolverine at this stage, but just in case, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have joined forces to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

One of them turns out to be none other than Blade, played once again by Wesley Snipes.

Now, Guinness World Records has announced that Snipes holds the record for longest career as a live action Marvel character, narrowly beating Hugh Jackman. Funnily enough, Jackman's return for Deadpool and Wolverine meant he technically held the record – right up until Snipes appeared on screen!

Jackman has been playing Logan for 24 years, while Snipes made his debut as the Daywalker 26 years ago. Of course, the Deadpool threequel marks the fourth time Snipes as suited-up as the vampire-hinting hero, while Jackman has now played Wolverine ten times.

Snipes' MCU debut as Blade was met with a hugely positive response from fans, but with Mahershala Ali set to take over as the character for the planned Marvel Studios reboot, we'd say this was more than likely a one-off reprisal.

Whuuuut?! 👀 Really? Do I get a certificate too?



Lordy Lordy Lordy…Thank you @GWR, I'm your fan! https://t.co/D1JWbDDuQF — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) August 2, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.