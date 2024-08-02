DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Takes Surprising World Record From Hugh Jackman After Returning As [SPOILER]

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Takes Surprising World Record From Hugh Jackman After Returning As [SPOILER]

A certain actor who made their long-awaited return in Deadpool and Wolverine has taken a world record from star Hugh Jackman. If you haven't seen the movie yet, spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 02, 2024 08:08 AM EST
We're sure the majority of you have seen Deadpool and Wolverine at this stage, but just in case, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have joined forces to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

One of them turns out to be none other than Blade, played once again by Wesley Snipes.

Now, Guinness World Records has announced that Snipes holds the record for longest career as a live action Marvel character, narrowly beating Hugh Jackman. Funnily enough, Jackman's return for Deadpool and Wolverine meant he technically held the record – right up until Snipes appeared on screen!

Jackman has been playing Logan for 24 years, while Snipes made his debut as the Daywalker 26 years ago. Of course, the Deadpool threequel marks the fourth time Snipes as suited-up as the vampire-hinting hero, while Jackman has now played Wolverine ten times.

Snipes' MCU debut as Blade was met with a hugely positive response from fans, but with Mahershala Ali set to take over as the character for the planned Marvel Studios reboot, we'd say this was more than likely a one-off reprisal.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The1st
The1st - 8/2/2024, 8:19 AM
User Comment Image

Good to see Guinness is on top of it I guess. I mean...it makes sense.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/2/2024, 8:22 AM
OT theory but

User Comment Image

Ant-Man DOOMED everyone by killing the one, true Kang.
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 8/2/2024, 8:26 AM
@FireandBlood - interesting 🤔
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/2/2024, 8:30 AM
Erm...Jackman ACTUALLY had a *career* as Wolvie during those 24 years but k.

The second record -as lame as it is- makes more sense tho.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/2/2024, 8:34 AM
Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/2/2024, 8:34 AM
I must be the only one who would love to see Blade & Wolverine team up or at least fight each other. That would be dope to see both actors working together like that.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/2/2024, 8:35 AM
What about some of the cast from xmen97?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/2/2024, 8:36 AM

Does Snipes still hide and cry every year at tax time?

You can come out now Wesley. Show me where the bad IRS man touched you.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/2/2024, 8:50 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 8/2/2024, 8:38 AM
What if the Howard in the stew was the George Lucas version?
AC1
AC1 - 8/2/2024, 8:39 AM
Thinking about these cameos in The Void, I'm kinda surprised we didn't get at least one Ghost Rider variant, even if they didn't bring back the original actor (kinda like they did with Juggernaut)

It'll be interesting to see who will be back for Doomsday/Secret Wars. Definitely think Deadpool, Wolverine and the Spider-Men will all appear in at least one of the movies (if not both) but who else? I could see X-23 and Blade also coming back in small roles but I don't think we'll see anyone else make it out of the Void from D&W unless it's just for a final battle equivalent of Endgame's "Portals" scene.

It'd be cool to see some characters return who haven't already had an MCU comeback. Like it'd be nice to see James Marsden finally get his due as Cyclops, but maybe Marvel would prefer to just wait until their X-Men reboot to finally give us a more satisfying take on the character. I could see Storm coming back, and Beast considering we saw him already in The Marvels. Idk but it's fun to speculate.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 8/2/2024, 8:52 AM
Didn't Chris Reeve just appear in Flash?

📸

