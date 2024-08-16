DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shares Awesome BTS Shots Of Hulk Battle And "Crucified" Logan

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared some behind-the-scenes shots and storyboards of two early moments featuring two particular Logan variants...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 16, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Early on in Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson encounters several Logan variants when he's searching the Multiverse for an "anchor being" replacement, and we're treated to a montage that undoubtedly had X-Men comics fans reaching for their special sock.

In addition to the likes of "Cavillrine," Old Man Logan, and Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, The Merc With a Mouth drops in on brown-suit Logan about to throw down with the Hulk, and an awesome recreation of the cover of Uncanny X-Men #251 with Wolvie "crucified" while surrounded by skulls.

Now, director Shawn Levy has shared a first official look at the latter via storyboards and behind-the-scenes photos.

Check out the shots below, along with some new posts from Hugh Jackman.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Alternate Wolverine Costume Designs Make Fan-Pleasing Change To Suit NOT In The Movie
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Walker Scobell Breaks Silence On Scrapped Kidpool Casting As Movie Passes $500M Domestic
captainwalker
captainwalker - 8/16/2024, 7:48 AM
Blaspheme.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/16/2024, 7:49 AM
Comic book speculators frantically searched their long boxes when they saw these scenes…
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/16/2024, 7:52 AM
I can't belive that scene was mostly practical. And if you look closely, Logan is wearing his iconic pointy boots.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 7:53 AM
@comicfan100 - yeah , it was a crazy sight to behold!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/16/2024, 7:55 AM
With so much CGI, you'd never know they actually went through all that effort and built that/put Jackman up there. Same thing with the tank scene from the first Ant-Man. All may as well have been CGI other than the actor (not that that's better to do).
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 8/16/2024, 7:55 AM
love the dedication, that cover always goes hard, Silvestri is a freaking legend, Loved his Run on the X-Books
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 7:56 AM
Cool , it was great to see those moments brought to life in the film itself.

Me during those moments…

User Comment Image

