DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get Serious In Emotional Final Trailer As [SPOILER] Makes Their MCU Debut

Marvel Studios has released a final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, and it features the Marvel Cinematic Debut of a certain character we weren't sure we'd see again...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 19, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Marvel Studios has released a final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, and after a series of more comedic teasers, this latest look at the movie finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) getting a little more heartfelt.

This is a pretty revealing teaser, and with just a few more days to go until the film hits theaters, you may want to give it a miss. If not, here's your spoiler warning!

The trailer begins with Deadpool telling Wolverine that in his world, the clawed mutant is a hero ("you were the X-Men"). This Variant of Logan is clearly a very different man, but Wade implores him to help save his friends from the universe-ending threat posed by Cassandra Nova, and it looks like he'll have some help convincing the Wolverine to team-up from a familiar face.

Confirming persistent rumors, we get a first look at Logan and The Acolyte star Dafne Keen as Laura, aka X-23!

We also get a full glimpse of Lady Deadpool, new shots of Cassandra Nova in action, and more. Still no sign of Wolvie in that mask, but they have to save something for the movie!

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 10:26 AM
While we all knew she would be in it , it’s still cool to get confirmation…

However , with only a week or so left till the movie comes out , I do wish they had still held back and not revealed Laura to be in this but oh well.

I also have myself to blame too since I clicked on and watched the trailer so curse you , my lack of willpower!!.

Anyway funnily enough , that was my favorite trailer so far and got me real hyped so can’t wait!!.

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 10:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Same boat. I figure if they're putting it in the trailer, it can't be that big a reveal, but also I'd like to have SOME surprises left, so I'm going to stop clicking on DP&W articles startiiiiinnnnnnnnnnnnnng . . . NOW. Okay, NOW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 10:33 AM
@clintthahamster - I say that to myself all the time lol
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/19/2024, 10:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 -
He really is the MCU Jesus. This is a reminder of what made the MCU special to begin with and that is the emotional stakes. It's not the powers or the costumes but the people we care about. Each and every CBM that fails does so because they focus on stuff that doesn't matter and you never ever give one tiny rat's ass about the people involved.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 10:55 AM
@Goldboink - yeah

I personally felt that has still been the focus in the post EG era but maybe it didn’t with some as much so oh well:

However you are right , if you aren’t emotionally invested in the characters then the powers and costumes are just empty spectacle when they should be the cherry on top
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:27 AM
Let the desperation begin, officially at least
CaptainAmerica
CaptainAmerica - 7/19/2024, 10:29 AM
@vectorsigma - let your dumb ass comments begin, officially at least
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:31 AM
@CaptainAmerica - after the performance of The Marvels with its budget,
and you wont be desperate?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/19/2024, 10:33 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:39 AM
@Moriakum - blame the crowdstrike issue
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/19/2024, 10:41 AM
@CaptainAmerica - ok budibthat e noug
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/19/2024, 10:52 AM
@Moriakum -

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:56 AM
@Malatrova15 - thank you mr police lady
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:28 AM
On achors, I am not a comic reader and anyone can clarify, but it sounds like very contrived and lazy. They did mention incursions in MoM right? So why this now? Was it used in the comics or just a new idea here?
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/19/2024, 10:47 AM
@vectorsigma -What if dealt with it a little with Strange Supreme.Christine was supposed to die in his reality and his trying to stop that ultimately killed his world. Sounds like maybe Wolverine wasn't supposed to die in their world and that it doomed them. And I'm guessing the TVA doesn't want it to be saved.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:55 AM
@newhire13 - im trying to recall that what if arc and if i remember correctly, that universe got doomed because of his constant attempt to save her, which is supposed to be a fixed event.

Something different from the anchor where if the anchor dies. The universe dies.

That what if arc actually makes me think how it opposes the anchor idea. Then who is the anchor there? It cant be Christine being just human.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/19/2024, 11:24 AM
@vectorsigma - It's similar to the Molecule Man idea from Jonathan Hickman's Avengers run, leading into Secret Wars. The incursions are also from that run. Read more comics. They're good for you.
Eat your greens, drink plenty of water and read your mother[frick]ing comics.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 11:33 AM
@ObserverIO - i actually tried reading them a while back but really got overwhelmes with the different lines of publications and storylines, unlike manga.

Looking into molecule man now and looks interesting. Thank for the tip
TheLight
TheLight - 7/19/2024, 10:29 AM
Was anyone really surprised?


BTW, Dafne looks good as Laura. It'll be good to see her and Hugh Jackman on screen together, even for a brief heart to heart.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/19/2024, 10:30 AM
[frick]ing hell;

Why did this hit me right in the emotions
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/19/2024, 10:32 AM
@OptimusCrime - Because you're human! Haha
xfactor
xfactor - 7/19/2024, 10:32 AM
Wow. I forgot how long ago Logan was released.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2024, 10:34 AM
Where's the phucking SH figuarts photo's already?
User Comment Image
grendelthing
grendelthing - 7/19/2024, 10:34 AM
"You were never the right guy....until you were"

(;´༎ຶД༎ຶ`)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 10:35 AM
@grendelthing - I love that line

Sums up that character so well.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 7/19/2024, 10:37 AM
Couldn’t help themselves.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2024, 10:40 AM
Lady Deadpool looks perfect. They really nailed the character designs. With the exception of Dogpool but I do like Dogpool's design for the movie.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/19/2024, 10:40 AM
Nice. Think she actually suits up?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/19/2024, 10:40 AM
They should've just showed the mask for this final trailer and kept x-23 as a secret for the release. But this is a god damn good wolverine trailer, at this point i just hope they keep Jackman as this "old man logan" and also have a second logan for the new x-men.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/19/2024, 10:45 AM
@ImNotaBot - I mean, the mask reveal is way more awaited than her return. Makes totally sense to save it as a surprise for the movie, especially after so many years wanting it to happen.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/19/2024, 11:24 AM
@braunermegda - the mask was revealed months ago, we get articles almost every week showing it, just not in full motion yet. I bet Logan will use the mask for 5-10min just for the final battle and that is why they will let us wait for the movie.
I think the X-23 reveal is bigger because we weren't 100% sure that she would be in the movie, as for the mask, like a said, we already saw it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/19/2024, 10:41 AM
I'm sure the weight of trying to keep that secret is off her shoulders and she can breathe a sigh of relief lol 6 days and we eating around these parts
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/19/2024, 10:41 AM
5 days to go!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2024, 10:42 AM
Days Away.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2024, 10:44 AM
Anyone notice the Spaghettification surrounding Cassandra Nova the way it did Loki in season 2? Could it be that Cassandra is trying to learn how to control and manipulate time the way Loki did?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2024, 10:49 AM
Still HOPING for a Hulk Cameo but doubt it will happen.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/19/2024, 11:30 AM
@AllsGood - keep that hope alive brother.
hawkeyelover
hawkeyelover - 7/19/2024, 10:50 AM
Think I spotted Rebecca Romijn in there on one of those fancy flying things?
HermanM
HermanM - 7/19/2024, 10:53 AM
Where's his mask?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/19/2024, 10:53 AM
Well peeps, With the movie getting close to opening, and I'm sure more spoilers will be creeping online for the usual idiots to post them in non-spoilers threads, and I like to go in these mvovies spoiler free, I'll be taking my leave of this site and the intraweb in to the spoiler free "Bunker" until I see the movie.

I hope it is as good as it look and more on par with the first Deadpool movie than the second.

And as someone who has been online for over 20 years yelling at anyone who would listen on this site and others how Wolverine should have been in his clasic yellow/blue suit (or the later brown and beige one) since the first FoX-Men movie, it's nice teo have bit of vindication in seeing this movie. #NOMISWASRIGHTALLALONG!

Smell you chumps later!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
1 2

