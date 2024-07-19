DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get Serious In Emotional Final Trailer As [SPOILER] Makes Their MCU Debut

Marvel Studios has released a final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, and after a series of more comedic teasers, this latest look at the movie finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) getting a little more heartfelt.

This is a pretty revealing teaser, and with just a few more days to go until the film hits theaters, you may want to give it a miss. If not, here's your spoiler warning!

The trailer begins with Deadpool telling Wolverine that in his world, the clawed mutant is a hero ("you were the X-Men"). This Variant of Logan is clearly a very different man, but Wade implores him to help save his friends from the universe-ending threat posed by Cassandra Nova, and it looks like he'll have some help convincing the Wolverine to team-up from a familiar face.

Confirming persistent rumors, we get a first look at Logan and The Acolyte star Dafne Keen as Laura, aka X-23!

We also get a full glimpse of Lady Deadpool, new shots of Cassandra Nova in action, and more. Still no sign of Wolvie in that mask, but they have to save something for the movie!

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.