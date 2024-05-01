DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Recreates Classic Comic Cover; New Look At Dogpool Revealed

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Recreates Classic Comic Cover; New Look At Dogpool Revealed DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Recreates Classic Comic Cover; New Look At Dogpool Revealed

Some more promo art for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been shared online, and it recreates the cover of The Incredible Hulk issue #340. We also have a new still featuring Dogpool...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 01, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Promotional/marketing material for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine continues to find its way online, and this latest artwork pays homage to a classic comic book cover.

The Incredible Hulk #340 (1988) saw the Green Grey Goliath and Logan go toe-to-toe in a brutal brawl, which culminated with the mutant berserker eviscerating his opponent. Even Wolvie's claws weren't enough to keep the Hulk down for too long, though, and the two heroes were soon back at it.

Here, the cover is recreated with Wolverine reflected in the Merc With a Mouth's swords, and Wade in Logan's claws.

The art also gives us another look at Logan's comic-accurate mask, which we have yet to see in live-action. Fans were hoping the cowl reveal was going to be one of the big moments from the recently released trailer, but it seems to be something the studio and director Shawn Levy are doing their best to keep under wraps until the movie hits theaters this summer.

Check out the artwork below, along with a new official promo still featuring Dogpool.

#340 from Official Tumblr Page of Grey Matter Art

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

Josh Brolin On Cable's DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Absence: Marvel Is A Complex Labyrinth
Related:

Josh Brolin On Cable's DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Absence: "Marvel Is A Complex Labyrinth"
New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Offers Detailed, Hi-Res Look At Costumes As Early Word On Box Office Hits
Recommended For You:

New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Still Offers Detailed, Hi-Res Look At Costumes As Early Word On Box Office Hits
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/1/2024, 6:12 PM
I'm really looking to the banter between the Deadpool Corps.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2024, 6:13 PM
That promo art is a cool homage to the comics , wish we would get more stuff like that!!.

Also Dogpool…

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/1/2024, 6:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I showed my wife the new trailer last night, she said “ewww” when she saw by Dogpool. Me, the complete opposite. He’s a national treasure
Fogs
Fogs - 5/1/2024, 6:17 PM
Love it or hate it, those leakers said dogpool was in it and just like that many months ago. My guess is their source is from art dept.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/1/2024, 6:21 PM
I’m so hyped for this movie. It’s gotta be at least a B+ in my book. I’ll be shocked if it sucks since I loved DP1-2.

The MCU needs a win.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/1/2024, 6:23 PM
The engagement for D&W is through the roof. Anyone who’s saying it’s going to flop, their bread ain’t baked right.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/1/2024, 6:24 PM
Shoutout Todd mcfarlane

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder