DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Recreates Classic Comic Cover; New Look At Dogpool Revealed

Promotional/marketing material for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine continues to find its way online, and this latest artwork pays homage to a classic comic book cover.

The Incredible Hulk #340 (1988) saw the Green Grey Goliath and Logan go toe-to-toe in a brutal brawl, which culminated with the mutant berserker eviscerating his opponent. Even Wolvie's claws weren't enough to keep the Hulk down for too long, though, and the two heroes were soon back at it.

Here, the cover is recreated with Wolverine reflected in the Merc With a Mouth's swords, and Wade in Logan's claws.

The art also gives us another look at Logan's comic-accurate mask, which we have yet to see in live-action. Fans were hoping the cowl reveal was going to be one of the big moments from the recently released trailer, but it seems to be something the studio and director Shawn Levy are doing their best to keep under wraps until the movie hits theaters this summer.

Check out the artwork below, along with a new official promo still featuring Dogpool.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.